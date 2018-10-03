Radhuni named Scotland’s best Asian restaurant

An Edinburgh restaurant been named Regional Winner for Scotland, at the 2018 Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards, after a grand award show in London.

It’s another top honour for The Radhuni, of Loanhead, Edinburgh, as back in April the Radhuni’s head chef, Ashok Ram, won Chef of The Year at the Scottish Curry Awards and, and the restaurant is enjoying continued success with the addition of this new ARTA award.

The restaurant has been named the best in Scotland, after making it to the top 10.

Restaurant manager Habibur Khan said: ‘I want to thank all of our customers for your support. Secondly, our team for making this happen and for always working hard.

‘We pride ourselves on our customer service and quality foods, and it’s great that it’s paying off. Lastly, I’d like to thank all my associates for guiding The Radhuni through this journey. Once again what an amazing award to represent Scotland as a nation! Thank you all.’

The ARTA Awards were held at the Inter-Continental Hotel at The O2 London, with TV personality and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott hosting, along with television presenter and journalist Samantha Simmonds.

The event showcased the best Asian takeaways in the following categories; National Champion of Champions, Best Chef of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year, Best of Thai, Best Thai Chef of the Year, 16 Regional Winners, and the Top 10 Regional Finalist.

Cultivating a warm and welcoming atmosphere since first opening their doors in 2011, Radhuni present fine Indian dining.

‘Radhuni’ means ‘passionate cook’, and from sourcing the best ingredients, to providing smart service, Radhuni have designed an experience that’s as much about relaxing in a peaceful setting as it is about exceptional dining.