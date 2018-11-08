Old Curiosity Gin will be in the pink this Christmas

Luxury gin brand Old Curiosity will be in the pink this Christmas with its first, colour-changing festive gin.

Rather than the classic Christmas reds, this year the innovative Edinburgh distillery’s unique new tipple transforms from a festive blush to a vibrant pink when mixed with tonic water.

The bespoke bottling gets its magical, colour-changing properties from a natural reaction which causes the PH levels of the gin to adjust when tonic is added. The gin is given a Christmas twist with ginger, cinnamon and cardamom, which are individually distilled and added to the base.

The Old Curiosity Distillery is the most recent project from Hamish Martin, a Scottish herbologist and owner of the Secret Herb Garden – a specialist herb nursery on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Hamish said: ‘Christmas is a time for bringing a little sparkle, and what could be more magical than a festive gin that transforms itself before your very eyes? It’s the best way to bring Christmas to life, and tastes as good as it looks.

‘We’re known for creating all manner of weird and wonderful colour-changing gins and we think this one, with its twist on the traditional Christmas colours, may just be our best yet. It was a drink which first turned Santa from green to red, so this year his favourite colour will definitely be pink!’

Each Old Curiosity gin is made using botanicals grown, picked, dried and infused by the Secret Herb Garden team in Scotland.

The distillery released its first trio of colour-changing gins in October last year, comprising Apothecary Rose, Lavender & Echinacea, and Chamomile & Cornflower.

With only 500 bottles of the limited edition gin hitting the market, it is likely to be the must-have drink of the season. Priced at £49.95 per 500ml bottle, it is available to buy from Harrods from today (Thursday) or from Old Curiosity’s website.

In addition, it is set to be a popular serve at The Balmoral Hotel’s Bar Prince throughout the festive season.