New Gin Terrace will be a hit during the Festival

Two of Scotland’s favourite things will come together in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh venue The Hub has opened its new Gin Terrace ahead of the busy festival season.

The terrace is right in the heart of the action on the Royal Mile. Set to be one of the coolest destinations this year, guests can enjoy al fresco perfect-serve gin and tonics while soaking up the atmosphere in historic surroundings.

Proving popular this summer are the new sharing platters and street food choices from the Cafe Hub menu.

A spokesman said: ‘What could be nicer than sitting in the Edinburgh sunshine sipping a signature gin and tonic while enjoying a charcuterie sharing platter with a friend?

‘Other platters are available featuring ‘Hubmade’ scotch eggs or pastrami. The street food menu includes delights including a southern fried chicken box, delicious burgers and some super healthy salads packed full of flavour.’

The Hub Gin Terrace is open from 10am and will have extended opening hours through August.

Soft drinks and ready-to-drink G&Ts are also available and guests can enjoy whiskies, wines and beers from the Cafe Hub menu.