If you fancy this deluxe gin, it’s just £4000

The world’s most valuable gin is to go on sale at Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

Luxury gin makers Jam Jar Gin have announced the arrival of Morus LXIV. This ultra-premium spirit – a very modern expression of British luxury – is produced in extremely limited quantities and will be sold exclusively at retail through Harvey Nichols.

Morus LXIV will be released in two limited edition sizes: in a 70cl vessel, along with a smaller 3cl size – allowing more gin lovers to share this delicious, rare liquid.

Distilled from the leaves of a single, ancient Mulberry tree (Morus Nigra), a single batch of this magnificent cask-strength (64% ABV) gin takes more than two years of careful work to produce.

Each leaf is hand-harvested and individually dried before being carefully balanced with further fine botanicals and gently distilled. Once the distillate is ready, it is rested to allow the complex flavours to combine before being prepared for aging to delicately build and round the flavour.

Every element is as painstakingly created as the liquid inside, produced by some of the finest craftswomen and men in the country.

Hand-made porcelain jars, embossed and polished to a diamond matt finish in distinctive crisp white are perfectly paired with an elegant porcelain stirrup cup – a fresh take on the traditional British drinking vessel. The luxurious presentation is completed with a fine leather hide, hand embossed case to give a satisfying, organic feel.

Especially designed to help a fuller enjoyment of this exquisite liquid and we recommend a tasting experience which is different to other gins.

Sold at its full cask-strength, the liquid is a robust 64%, yet still elegantly rounded for its strength. However, like with fine whiskies, the full flavour is released when a little water is added. A first splash adds aromatic notes to the woody sweetness. A further splash and the intense juniper flavour comes to the fore.

The stirrup cup is made precisely for this watering and tasting ritual, but Morus LXIV can also be made into delicious cocktails, three particularly fine examples are to be found at morusgin.com.

The deluxe edition contains one 70cl Morus LXIV porcelain jar, a 3cl Morus LXIV porcelain jar and stirrup cup with hide case, and presented in luxury gift box, costing £4000.

The 3cl Morus LXIV porcelain jar and stirrup cup with hide case, presented in luxury gift box, is £200.