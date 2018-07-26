Food research hub set to open its own restaurant

A globally renowned Scottish food research hub is set to open its doors next as it launches a restaurant.

The Edinburgh Food Studio, at 158 Dalkeith Road, will launch its own eaterie next Thursday, 2 August.

Open to the public five days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner, Edinburgh Food Studio will offer guests a set tasting menu for dinner, featuring highlights such as North Uist Crab, Barra Cockles and Luing beef, aged on the bone for eight weeks.

Lunch will take the form of a daily changing menu that will reflect the seasons and the best local produce available from trusted suppliers.

The restaurant arm of the business is set to run in tandem with the existing Scottish food research lab and avant-garde events programme, which has earned the studio international acclaim.

Working alongside founders and food research pioneers, Ben Reade and Sashana Souza Zanella, will be new head chef James Murray.

Chef James is known for his work at leading restaurants, including his time as Head Chef at Michelin-starred Nur in Hong Kong, Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’saisons, and most recently, at Lyle’s in London, with Chef James Lowe.

Known for hosting some of the world’s top 50 chefs, Edinburgh Food Studio will continue to push the boundaries of contemporary food culture through collaborative events and research initiatives.

An academic and analytical approach lies at the heart of the Edinburgh Food Studio ethos.

Prior to founding the Studio in 2015 via a successful crowdfunding campaign, Ben Reade worked for Noma, Copenhagen, as head of research and development at the Nordic Food Lab.

Anthropologist Sashana, is a graduate and latterly tutor at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Italy, where she specialised in co-ordinating international research trips.

Sashana’s extensive wine and sensory training guides her in curating the restaurant’s eclectic wine list, and selecting drinks pairings.

Ben and Sashana’s passion for discovery has led the pair to work directly with micro-producers across Scotland, while sharing their findings as research whitepapers.

A menu of dishes featuring handpicked, foraged or lovingly reared ingredients develops this commitment within the business’ new restaurant arm.

Ben said: ‘We’ve had three incredibly rich years as an event space and food lab, where we’ve done everything from researching ancient Orkney seal recipes to hosting some of the world’s best chefs here in Edinburgh.

‘Having our new head chef, James Murray, on board is the beginning of a brilliant new chapter.

‘Research and innovation are central to what we do. We’re aiming to continue our showcase of Scottish produce with this evolution of our restaurant, and are now looking forward to being able to welcome guests on a more regular basis.’

Edinburgh Food Studio will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as coffee, tea, bread, butter, and drinks retail from 10am to 6pm, Wednesday through Sunday.