Cocktails in the City heading for Edinburgh

The UK’s leading cocktail festival is back to deliver a double header of cocktail creativity in The Hub, nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Edinburgh Castle.

Perfect for cocktail aficionados and the cocktail curious, Cocktails in the City invites guests to discover 16 of the Edinburgh’s most exciting, exclusive and famous bars, the finest drinks and the most creative bartenders, all under one roof.

The theme in 2018 is Inspired by Edinburgh and the drinks will be taking ideas from the people, history, events and flavours that makes the city so unique, and will take place on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November.

From Leith to the West End in just a few short sips, secret speakeasies, hotel bars and party bars come together in pop-up form to celebrate the quality and diversity of Edinburgh’s world-class cocktail scene.

The bars will be creating show stopping cocktails inspired by Edinburgh to win the hearts and votes of festival goers as they compete for the coveted crown of best cocktail bar.

Under the expert guidance of familiar favourites such as Harvey Nichols and Hoot The Redeemer with exciting new openings such as the Hawksmoor, guests can explore the latest innovations in taste and flavour, and get shoulder-to-shoulder with the city’s leading bartenders and mixologists.

Guests can also enjoy a new immersive drinks experience at Cocktails in the City. The Tasting Rooms hosted in partnership with leading online drinks retailer 31Dover.com, is a 30-minute intimate series of tasting sessions with three craft producers in a private setting. Additional experiences also include interactive Espresso Martini masterclasses with Tia Maria and The Coffee Project, and foraged cocktails with The Botanist Gin.

Founder Andrew Scutts said: ‘In 2018 we are excited to be making the most out of the multifaceted space of the The Hub with interactive masterclasses in the gallery, tasting room experiences on the ground floor and 16 of the city’s finest bars spread across three unique spaces all just a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle. With a great blend of familiar faces and exciting new openings we are looking forward to opening the doors this November.’

Taking place at The Hub, Castlehill, Edinburgh, EH1 2NE, tickets are £12 including a cocktail on arrival. All additional cocktails are £6.50.

Click HERE for more details.