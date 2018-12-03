Chef Nico’s new gastropub all set to open next week

Public House by Nico, chef Nico Simeone’s much-anticipated new restaurant, is to open on Friday December 14.

Occupying a prime position at 333 Great Western Road in Glasgow, ‘Public House by Nico’ will bring modern British gastropub cuisine to Glasgow’s West End, under the direction of Head Chef, Nico Simeone.

Following in the success of his award-winning sister restaurants Six by Nico and 111 by Nico, Public House by Nico will offer a broad selection of seasonal small plates underpinned by larger dishes to be enjoyed on their own or shared as well as a weekend Brunch and a Sunday Roast offering.

The menu, also revealed today, provides a taste of what is to come and features a series of traditional gastropub favourites served with a modern edge.

Dishes on the menu include; Beer Batter Fish of the Day, Tartare Sauce, Mushy Peas; Flat Iron, Chimmicurri, Smoked Tomato Compote, Flat Cap mushroom; Chestnut Gnocchi, Sprout Tops, Smoked Pancetta, Sage; Cauliflower Soup, Gribiche, Tempura Cauliflower and Curried Monkfish, Mussel, Bok Choi & Lime.

Sunday Roast will be at the heart of service very Sunday at Public House by Nico served from noon until 5pm with 2 Courses for £19 and 3 Courses for £23. Mains include Bone in Ayrshire Pork Chop served with apple sauce or Roast Speyside Sirloin – both served with Yorkshire puddings, beef dripping roast potato, cauliflower cheese, roasted root vegetables and roasting juices.

The restaurant will offer a slice of cosy countryside in the heart of Glasgow where guests will also find real local ales, fruity wines and fine single malt scotch.

With just over a week until the opening, the team is busy putting the finishing touches in place.

Nico said: ‘It’s been on my radar to open a modern gastropub restaurant for some time. The actual turnaround time, from us acquiring the site to fit out and now, the final stages of preparation, has been pretty quick however.

‘It’s a brilliant location and perfect for what we want to achieve; an informal and relaxed offer, a real neighbourhood restaurant where you can drop in for a quick bite, enjoy a spot of lunch or brunch or get together with friends and family over Sunday dinner. There are some top operators already doing great things in Glasgow and we’re looking forward to bringing something totally different to the city.’

The neighbourhood restaurant will open six days a week serving brunch, lunch and dinner across the one floor. Locals and visitors to the area are invited to walk in, pull up a chair and enjoy a drink with their food while soaking up Public House’s spirit. The new gastropub will be relaxed and cosy, with open fireplaces, exposed wooden beams and snug leather furniture.

Reservations are open now, with bookings available from December 14. To reserve your table, visit www.publichousebynico.co.uk. Opening hours are as follows: Tuesday – Friday noon-10pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am–10pm.

Public House by Nico is located at 333 Great Western Road in the former home of neighbourhood bar, The Mallard. Local design team Severino designs have been appointed and the refurbishment is currently underway.

View Public House by Nico’s menu HERE.