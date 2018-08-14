Balgove’s latest Night Market takes place this evening

Balgove Larder is hosting its latest summer Night Market today.

With a programme of live music, crafts, street food and of course, the best food and drink from the farm shop, shoppers will be able to stock up on fresh produce from the Balgove Larder’s master butchers and vegetable growers as well as a range of delicacies from other local food and drink producers.

From chocolates and cakes, to craft beers and wines, as well as a carefully edited selection of craft makers. While those looking for some entertainment will be able to enjoy live music from local artists as they take in the atmosphere and sample the produce.

The markets take place monthly in Balgove Larder’s famous Steak Barn. The Steak Barn is a distinctive converted sawmill with walls made from recycled potato crates and a huge wood-fired barbeque at its centre. Visitors will be able to choose from a menu of dishes straight off the grill or select snacks from the changing roster of the latest street food outlets.

Free to attend, each Night Market will run from 5-9pm, with the next due to take place on 18 September.

The summer Night Markets at Balgove Larders will welcome a wide variety of traders including The Gin Bothy, Verdant Gin and Scotland’s first potato vodka producer, Ogilvy Vodka. Others include Applely Ever After (hand pressed apple juice), Sacred Ground Coffee (artisan coffee roastery producing great coffee in Arbroath), Artisana with its range of different brownies, family-run Barnetts Bakery from Anstruther and the Shortbread House of Edinburgh, hand-made fruit and herb vinegars from the Little Herb Farm, the Strathearn Cheese Company from Crieff, Langoustine The Box with an array of local shellfish and spice kits from Sri Spice. There are even delights in store for dogs with eco canine treats from Bug Bakes.

There will also be a carefully curated range of craft makers including the East Neuk Candle Company, textile studio Tablet + Haar, Nicki Bradwell Designs with her range of paper craft and stationery, Kathryn Williamson Jewellery and Wool Tide Gifts with their quirky wall mounted animal hooks made fabrics of pre-loved clothes.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder said: ‘This summer’s line up of Night Markets is our strongest ever. I’m delighted with the quality and variety of the food and drink on offer and it’s a great opportunity for people to meet the maker face-to-face. And of course, it’s great fun too with a fantastic atmosphere and live music.’

Balgove Larder is a farm shop, Steak Barn, butchery, Flower Shed, Homestore and cafe supplying top quality, local, seasonal produce as well as meat direct from the farm through its traditional butchery.

Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm. An additional Christmas Night Market runs in December.