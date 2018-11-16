A taste of the Caribbean comes to Scotland

A taste of the Caribbean came to Scotland when the House of Angostura took part in Edinburgh’s Cocktails in the City.

Partnering with Nightcap, they created a culinary and cocktail menu that fused the flavours of the Caribbean with local Scottish ingredients.

The #SoulOfAngostura campaign celebrates the inextricable link between the Caribbean flavours of Trinidad and Tobago – the home Angostura – and the world-famous bitters and rums that the brand produces.

For the Edinburgh leg of the tour, Nightcap rustled up the TTS Triple Trinidad Sour – Angostura 5-Year-Old combined with Angostura Amaro, Orgeat, Lime, and a healthy dose of Angostura Bitters.

This was paired with Trinidadian Hot Spiced Wings, and will be available at Nightcap for the next week only.