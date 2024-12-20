Review: Rusacks St Andrews

Primely situated in the home of golf, Rusacks St Andrews is the perfect escape for golfers and non-golfers alike. Grant Dickie visited to sample just what was on offer.

I love St Andrews, but I’ve never spent more than an afternoon there. The coastal golf town has so much to offer and where better to be based than Rusacks St Andrews Hotel? A stone’s throw away from the quaint and bustling town centre and overlooking the Old Course, everything is, quite literally, on your doorstep.

The Stay

On arrival to the hotel, we were welcomed by a roaring fire in the gorgeous pillared reception area (I could have happily spent time here getting lost a book) and the staff were very welcoming, guiding us through the lobby and pointing out the various spaces for guests to relax, eat and drink before directing us to our room.

The sea-view room was spacious and still golf themed while managing to combine traditional elements with a modern feel to create a cosy atmosphere. With a sitting area leaving you unrestricted to relaxing solely on the bed, the room is complete with everything you would need including a mini fridge, coffee machine, bathrobe and slippers.

The Whisky

Rusacks is also now home to a wonderfully snug whisky lounge, Room 116, created by Marine & Lawn Hotels in partnership with The Glendronach, perfectly capturing the relationship and culture linking the sport of golf with Scotland’s national drink. Once a suite, Room 116 is now fitted with a bespoke bar displaying the distinguished whisky collection and an intimate sitting area to relax with a dram.

It was here, while hunkered down in the plush armchairs and sheltering from the inclement Scottish weather, we were guided through a tasting of three Scottish whiskies: a Glenfarclas 15YO, The Glendronach Original 12YO and Glenglassaugh 12YO.

The leaders of the tasting are knowledgeable of the whisky offering, highlighting how the whiskies are made and matured ahead of asking for some input on what you can scent on the nose and taste on the palate before talking you through the official tasting notes of the dram.

Water is also provided for those who prefer a few drops with their dram and also to show just how a few drops of water can open up a whisky, changing both the nose and especially the palate. Accompanying the tasting was a lovely charcuterie board. I can now say I’ve discovered another favourite whisky in the Glenglassaugh after the experience.

If you’re visiting earlier in the day or on a light evening you will be given what just might be ‘the best view in golf’ from the windows and private terrace of Room 116 of The Old Course directly outside.

The Dining

Dinner in Rusacks’ top-floor restaurant, 18, cannot be missed. The gorgeous restaurant with its old wood, open kitchen, steak fridge, numerous booths and low-level but plentiful lighting felt cosy even with the floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the 18th hole of the Old Course. Outside the windows is a balcony that runs the length of the restaurant offering amazing views of the Old Course and beaches beyond.

We began the evening with a couple of cocktails while perusing the food menu, namely The Reformation whisky cocktail and off-menu Caipirinha and both were great. The food menu may not be extensive, however it really focuses on delivering the quality you would expect to match the rest of the hotel’s offerings. To begin, we opted for the light and fresh Cheddar Souffle, made with local cheese creamed leeks and mustard, and the Grilled Scallop which brought lovely contrasting textures.

The main courses were beautifully cooked. I ordered the Ribeye to sample their steak offerings (just ask to see their Tomahawk) and for it to be cooked how the chef would recommend. Cutting into the steak it was charred on the outside and the perfect red on the inside sealing in all the flavour. My dining partner chose the Highland Venison which again was cooked perfectly with the rosy centre to the cuts of meat.

Choosing the Baked Alaska with Scottish Blackberries and Roast Almond Buttermilk Pannacotta with Grilled Pear was the perfect end to the meal accompanied by the perfectly paired dessert wine. The only slight note with the dessert was the ice cream was a little too cold meaning it was still too solid when trying to eat.

For your morning fare, breakfast is served in The Bridge’s bright and airy dining space, giving you that fresh feeling while fuelling up for the day overlooked by the many golfer portraits that skirt the room.

As for golfing, it certainly was not the weather for it when we visited and I’m sure the course would not be best pleased by the divots I would have left in my wake had I tried to golf with my lack of skill, however, Rusacks would be a great base for a golfing trip to St Andrews and the wider Fife area.

With the many highlights and offerings of Rusacks it certainly makes the perfect choice for anyone looking to take a trip to St Andrews – for golf or not – as well as for whisky lovers looking to sample the wonderful Room 106.

For more information about Rusacks or to book a getaway visit marineandlawn.com/rusacksstandrews

