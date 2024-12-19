564 - Murrayshall - Oct 2024 - Fullsize - Grant Anderson

Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 8

December 19, 2024 / Ellie Forbes /
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The complete getaway in the heart of Perthshire

Set within 365 acres of scenic Perthshire countryside, Murrayshall Country Estate offers a luxury escape for those seeking tranquillity, adventure, and indulgence.

A historic retreat, Murrayshall provides elegantly appointed rooms, soon to be complemented by Armadilla-style pods that blend luxury with tradition.

For a festive experience, Murrayshall presents special holiday packages, including a two-night Christmas stay with activities, a four-course lunch, and a Buck’s Fizz breakfast. Or celebrate Hogmanay with a seven-course tasting menu, live music, and Champagne.

www.murrayshall.co.uk, 01738 551171.

