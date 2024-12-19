Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 8

December 19, 2024 | Living
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The complete getaway in the heart of Perthshire
Set within 365 acres of scenic Perthshire countryside, Murrayshall Country Estate offers a luxury escape for those seeking tranquillity, adventure, and indulgence.
A historic retreat, Murrayshall provides elegantly appointed rooms, soon to be complemented by Armadilla-style pods that blend luxury with tradition.
For a festive experience, Murrayshall presents special holiday packages, including a two-night Christmas stay with activities, a four-course lunch, and a Buck’s Fizz breakfast. Or celebrate Hogmanay with a seven-course tasting menu, live music, and Champagne.
www.murrayshall.co.uk, 01738 551171.
