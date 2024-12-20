Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 9

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of bubbles

At Trigony House Hotel they’re all about relaxation and cosy warmth. In winter, three reception rooms with fires welcome you in.

The small capacity and intimate nature means the hotel is often reserved for sole party use. One of the most popular features (apart from their Nithsdale location for walking and cycling) is having exclusive use of the little Scandi-Style garden spa. Warming bubbles in the open air (overlooking the hills to the West) are often enjoyed with bubbles of the fizzy variety.

To arrange your stay with bubbles, or small group event, call 01848 331211.

www.trigonyhotel.co.uk

