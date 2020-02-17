Free events for those working in the game industry

Free events are set to take place in Scotland, aimed at gamekeepers, rearers, game dealers and shoot owners.

Run by St David’s Game Bird Services, the evenings will include talks from leading vets from the practice providing local disease updates and advice for the season ahead.

In attendance will also be representatives from the British Game Alliance – the UK’s marketing board for game, and BASC Scotland to discuss the latest debates in the shooting and game industries, as well as offering advice and updates.

The events will take place in Edinburgh (31 March), Forres (26 March), Dumfries (24 March) and Perthshire (30 March) during mid-late March.

Established in 1999, St David’s Game Bird Services has continued to lead the charge for game bird welfare and best practice methods.

Set up and managed under the careful direction of Alan Beynon BVM&S MRCVS, the Game Division has developed a holistic approach to preventing disease within the Game Industry – as opposed to firefighting disease once it is too late.

The game bird veterinary team, who are spread across the UK and Ireland, regularly share pioneering case findings. Such findings include, what treatments are most effective in the field, what preventative measures can be taken to prevent disease and how these issues first develop.

As a result, St David’s has built a reputation for building a nationwide community who share a mutual interest in game welfare and best practice.

Attendance is free and includes dinner and refreshments. Those interested should contact Chloe Symons to book their place on 01392 872932.