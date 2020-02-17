Tennent’s does the light thing with new lager

Tennent’s has launched Tennent’s Light – Scotland’s lowest calorie light lager at 114 calories per pint and 3.5% ABV.

It was revealed after teasing its release by anonymously floating illuminated white LED balloons at iconic landmarks across the country.

The brewing team at Wellpark in Glasgow has spent the last year perfecting a new light recipe to strike the extremely difficult balance of reducing calories and ABV while retaining superior flavour, to produce a crisp, malty, great tasting lager.

To mark the launch, Tennent’s decorated four iconic Scottish landmarks with bunches of fully biodegradable, illuminated balloons which appeared in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee this weekend.

Aimed at lager drinkers looking for lower calorie, lower ABV options, Tennent’s Light is 114 calories per draught pint and is less than 100 calories a bottle, clocking in at 66 calories per 330ml. This makes it 37.5% less calories than Coors Light and 0.7% lower ABV – the lowest of any 3.5% ABV lager available in Scotland’s bars, while retaining a great taste.

Made from 100% Scottish grown cereals and the fresh highland water from Loch Katrine, Tennent’s Light also has the additional benefit of being vegan and gluten free, as it is based on the brewery’s multi-award-winning Gluten Free Lager recipe.

James Hughes, brand manager at Tennent’s, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to introduce Tennent’s Light today – and finally reveal why Scots have been seeing white balloons dotted around cities these past few days.

‘Our talented brewing team at Wellpark have spent months cracking the perfect recipe, which is not only low calorie and low ABV, but it also tastes great.

‘With more people looking for lower calorie and lower ABV options behind the bar, Tennent’s Light is our answer to the growing moderation trend and as the lowest calorie light lager on the market, we expect it to take Scotland by storm.’

Tennent’s Light will be available on draught and 330ml bottles in selected bars throughout Scotland. For more information visit www.tennents.com.