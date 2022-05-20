What’s on this weekend: festivals and doggy cream teas

Peter Ranscombe takes a look at what’s on this weekend in Scotland.

The Law restaurant at the Marine hotel in North Berwick is sure to get tails wagging this afternoon with its beach walk and cream teas for dogs and their owners.

The restaurant has teamed up with Scottish Insta Dogs and local boutique NB Dogs for the event, which begins at 2pm.

Nick Parry, general manager at The Lawn, said: “We are in a prime location for dog owners to stop by for a bite to eat or a drink while exploring North Berwick.

“The team and I love dogs, so we are excited to start welcoming them to our outdoor terrace and bar to enjoy a well-deserved rest after strolling around the town.”

Knockengorroch Festival is back

Afro Celt Sound System will take to the stage tonight to mark the return of the Knockengorroch Festival in the hills of Galloway.

The act had been due to play the festival in 2020, before the pandemic led to its cancellation.

Its 2020 line-up has been supplemented with fresh acts for 2022.

The event continues through until Sunday.

Outer Hebrides film hits cinemas

The Road Dance, a film based on the 2002 novel by STV presenter John MacKay, goes on general release today.

The film picked up the audience award at last year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

It’s set in the Outer Hebrides in the years leading up to the First World War and was directed by Richie Adams.

It stars Hermione Corfield, Will Fletcher, and Mark Gatiss.

Ondine hopes Saturdays will go swimmingly

And finally, you’ve heard of a Sunday roast featuring lamb or beef, but how about a Saturday roast featuring fish?

Ondine Oyster & Grill’s “Saturday Sessions” menu makes its debut tomorrow.

The restaurant in Edinburgh’s Old Town said its “Ocean Roast Saturdays” includes three courses and a glass of Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs English sparkling wine for £29.

Its “Ocean Roast” began as a one-off event to raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross, but the positive feedback for the food led to chef and owner Roy Brett making it a weekly feature.

The lunch features roast monkfish with pepper sauce, Yorkshire puddings, and “all the trimmings”.

