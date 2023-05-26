Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery achieves Butterfly Mark certification

Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret, has achieved Butterfly Mark certification.

The Glenturret is defined by its outstanding quality and exquisite taste all created using handcrafted traditional methods.

The Butterfly Mark certification is awarded for embedded measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.

To achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG).

The Glenturret achieved 71% in Environment, 78% in Social and 79% in Governance, and excelling in smart monitoring and reporting, sustainability purpose, waste management and climate.

Areas of energy leakage and wasted costs were identified at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant after six weeks of tracking.

When rectified they will save up to £19,000 and avoid 12,000kg of CO2 emissions.

While working with Positive Luxury through the Butterfly Mark assessment, The Glenturret created a ‘Green Team’ comprising representatives from each department, to work toward sustainable and ethical business decisions.

In 2022, The Glenturret upgraded their production processes including installing new heating systems in the Still House and a new Mash Tun and Heat Exchanger in the Mash House.

One year on, efficiency gains and waste reductions are already being seen – 28% reduction of process water required equating to a 1,000,000 litres of water per year saving.

Improvement data shows a 27% reduction in energy use for every litre of alcohol produced versus a 33% reduction target by the end of 2023.

The Glenturret has also created an extensive Environmental Management System. From understanding the legal requirements, environmental aspects, materiality, impacts and opportunities to setting targets for Net Zero operations.

Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and is the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks.

The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.

John Laurie, managing director of The Glenturret said: ‘As distillers, taking a longer view is something that we have practiced for generations.

‘We understand the importance of evolving our processes to make them more efficient, whilst retaining our traditional values and our ‘By Hand and Heart’ ethos.

‘The Butterfly Mark is a respected certification that our team have worked hard to achieve.

‘At such a critical time to make a difference, undergoing Positive Luxury’s ESG+ assessment, demonstrates our continued commitment to crafting our single malt using sustainable practices.’

Diana Verde Nieto, co-founder of Positive Luxury said: ‘We are proud to certify The Glenturret with the Butterfly Mark for embedding sustainability throughout the business.

‘The combination of traditional methods and people are at the heart of their business success aligning with their ethos “By Hand and Heart”.

‘The Glenturret team are working tirelessly to ensure sustainability practices and ESG metrics are embedded in every department of their business.’

Learn more about The Glenturret at : https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/the-glenturret/