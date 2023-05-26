Loch Ness Centre sets opening date on 90th anniversary of monster sighting

The wait is finally over for monster spotters, as the newly imagined Loch Ness Centre is nearing completion following a £1.5million refurb.

Tourists will be able to enjoy the attraction in Drumnadrochit near Inverness when it officially opens its doors on 10 June.

The major refurbishment, by Continuum Attractions, will enhance visitor experience, allowing people to explore the myths of Loch Ness through immersive tours and via trips aboard the attraction’s famous research vessel, Deepscan.

Guests will become part of the Centre’s ongoing quest with regular updates on all the latest news, developments, and Nessie sightings.

The attraction is investing in support for Loch Ness Exploration teams to help ensure the search continues for a new generation.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the famous sighting of Nessie, by Aldie Mackay, in 1933.

The ‘Monster Spotted’ headline went global attracting visitors from around the world to the loch.

Located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel where Aldie Mackay used to work as the manager, the Loch Ness Centre intends to provide a range of interactive experiences.

Highlights include a one-hour experience offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the story of the legend and explore the real stories of Loch Ness.

Guests will walk through 500 million years of history to explore the myths and examine the scientific research surrounding the monster.

They can hear real people’s stories, discover artefacts, and hear scientific debate on the existence of Nessie, a phenomenon boasting over 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings, alongside lots of unexplained evidence.

Voyage seekers will also have the chance to explore the depths of the world’s most famous Loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

Guests can book a trip on board the vessel, named after the famous expedition carried out on the Loch in 1987.

Juliana Delaney, chief executive of Continuum, said: ‘We are thrilled to finally announce our opening date The Loch Ness Centre, it’s been a highly anticipated date.

‘From 10th June we look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and the globe, excited to join us for this must visit experience when they arrive in the Highlands.

‘We now present the story of this global phenomenon in a modern and engaging way.

‘We appreciate we are only guardians of this legend as many Nessie enthusiasts are truly passionate about this place and its history.

‘We wanted to involve them and the community to get it right for the locals and tourists alike.’

