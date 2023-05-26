What’s on: a look at upcoming events

Gaia showing

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society launched its 50th anniversary events programme with the unveiling of Gaia (the Earth) installation by artist Luke Jerram.

Gaia – named after the Greek Goddess of Earth – will be open to the public until 24 June at Mackintosh Queen’s Cross, Glagow.

Gaia is 2.1 million times smaller than the real Earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 21km of the Earth’s surface.

By standing 181m away from the artwork, the public will be able to see the Earth as it appears from the moon.

Measuring six metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet, floating in three dimensions.

For a full list of events visit – www.mackintosh.eventbrite.co.uk

Dante in Dunoon

An exhibition which offers a rare opportunity to see the art of leading Pre-Raphaelite artist, Dante Gabriel Rossetti in Argyll and Bute is entering into its final fortnight.

Key works by the highly influential Victorian painter and poet are on display in Dante in Dunoon at Dunoon Burgh Hall, which is a coup for the historic award-winning venue until 11 June.

Rossetti’s sensuous artworks, created during an era of innovation and industrialisation in Victorian England, reinterpret medieval and religious subject matter, with a keen observational and symbolic style. As a founding member of what was known as the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, Rossetti and his group of fellow artists sought to disrupt what they viewed as the staid academic art establishment.

Children’s festival

The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival is back for 2023, with 14 live shows in theatres across the city, from 27 May to 4 June.

This year’s collection of performances hosts a wide variety of live theatre, dance, and storytelling for children to discover.

Wife fair

The Capital’s newest wine fair, Edinburgh Uncorked, takes place on 3 June.

Held in the Assembly Rooms, the event brings together 35 diverse wine producers, makers and personalities – including world-renowned wine expert Oz Clarke, OBE – for a day of tasting and learning about wine.

For more information head to wineeventsscotland.co.uk

Folk cimea

The World’s first festival of folk cinema returns to Edinburgh from 12- 29 June.

This year’s festival hosts a rare screening of 1920s Ukrainian silent film Arsenal with a brand new live score by Scottish electronic duo Dalhous.

Other highlights include documentaries on the phenomenon of second sight in the Outer Hebrides, rare screenings of 1970’s Scottish gems from the BBC’s Play for Today strand and Granton Voices, and a celebration of half a decade of filmmaking by Granton Primary School.

For more information visit – www.folkcinemas.com

Pierre Lavalle retrospective

A major retrospective of the work of the artist Pierre Lavalle is to take place at the Nicolls Gallery in Glasgow from 2-18 June.

The exhibition, the first since 1990, and since Pierre’s death in 2002, is entitled Colour, Passion and Illumination, and will feature 40 of his works.

The paintings range from the late 1950s to the 1970s, with some classical tales, biblical stories and historic events.

The landscapes are based on the scenery of Scotland and, in particular, play with the optical reflections of light on water.

Art night

Internationally renowned contemporary art festival Art Night will deliver its first full iteration in a city outside London – in Dundee.

Art Night is a one night only festival which will take place across the city of Dundee on 24 June and will present ten major new commissions in civic spaces across the city by internationally significant and emerging artists.

Iconic and unique spaces across Dundee will be used for this wide range of events, from Dundee Contemporary Arts, V&A Dundee, to historic ships the RRS Discovery and the HMS Unicorn.

