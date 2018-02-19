Plans to create visitor centre marking Britain’s worst peacetime maritime disaster

Posted on

Plans to create a visitor centre in Stornoway to commemorate a maritime disaster will take a step forward this Saturday.

An Iolaire Centre Open Day will take place this weekend, to create a lasting way to mark the tragic sinking of the HMY Iolaire in 1919 on the rocks at Holm with the loss of 201 lives.

The open day is to be held in Stornoway Town Hall from noon to 6pm on 27 February. There will also be an event for local businesses that evening, from 7.30-9pm, also in the Town Hall.

The events will provide an opportunity to hear about the early plans for a Visitor Centre in Stornoway

The Town Hall events will be an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals.

Businessman Stewart Graham is leading on proposals to building an ambitious visitor centre to mark the maritime disaster at Stornoway’s Number One pier.

Representatives of a Working Group, who are assisting with developing plans for the Centre, will be present at the two events on the 27th to provide information.

Stewart Graham said: ‘I hope local people and the business community will take the opportunity to come along and find out more about this important project which, 100 years after this most terrible tragedy, will provide a lasting legacy to the memory of the men who lost their lives.

‘Not only would this be a lasting testament, the Centre will provide a major, transformational, economic boost for the Islands.’

For further information on the Iolaire and associated commemorative events, visit the Facebook page HERE.

Meanwhile, a group of fundraisers are currently trying to raise £20,000 to assist with the much needed path works to the Iolaire Memorial and the associated centenary commemoration events.

A total of £2,370 has been raised of the £20,000 target by 18 supporters.

The Iolaire tragedy remains the worst peacetime maritime disaster in British waters.

Click HERE to support their work.