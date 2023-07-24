Grayson Perry launches biggest exhibition of his career in Edinburgh

Artist Grayson Perry has launched the biggest exhibition of his career in Edinburgh – with a look back on his entire body of work.

The exclusive retrospective Grayson Perry: Smash Hits offers visitors a chance to embark on a journey through the celebrated artist’s remarkable 40-year career.

Staged by the National Galleries of Scotland at the Royal Scottish Academy, it features more than 80 works.

Perry went from taking pottery evening classes to winning the Turner Prize, presenting programmes on Channel 4 and writing acclaimed books.

His accessible approach to art and engaging public persona has elevated Perry to the status of household name, and more recently, earned him a knighthood.

The show considers individual themes in his work including masculinity, sexuality, class, religion, and politics.

It brings together almost all of the artist’s meticulously detailed prints and imaginary maps along with many of his tapestries, such as the rarely shown Walthamstow Tapestry which is a striking 15-metres in length.

Fans of the recent Channel 4 docuseries Grayson Perry’s Full English will come face to face with notable objects featured on the popular series.

Full English followed Perry as he travelled around the country to try and uncover what Englishness means today, inviting interviewees to select personal items which to them represented English identity.

Piqued by the opportunity to show some of these items, alongside his new works which focus on Englishness in Scotland, Perry has included several objects in the exhibition.

‘I feel honoured, excited and also daunted by the thought of seeing the largest ever exhibition of my work this summer in Edinburgh,’said Mr Perry.

‘Honoured to be given such an opportunity in such a fine gallery, excited to share my smash hits with the Scottish audience and the festival crowds.

‘Daunted because whenever I walk amongst a substantial show of my art the same thought floods into my head, “oh my god the man hours!’”

‘Just one of the grand rooms like those of the Royal Scottish Academy could easily hold two, three, four years of my studio life such is the density of my works.

‘These objects contain so much for me, my hopes, my ideas, my lusts, my laughter, my pride, my love.

‘What they contain more than anything is my time. Forty smashing years.’

Sir John Leighton, director-general of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: ‘This exhibition, the biggest Grayson Perry show ever held anywhere in the world, offers a unique opportunity for visitors to discover the scope of the artist’s practice.

‘It has been forty years since Sir Grayson Perry first started making his pots and plates, and twenty years since he gained international acclaim when he won the Turner Prize; it is the ideal moment to celebrate Perry’s achievements to date.’

Smash Hits will be on display until 12 November.

