Appointment-only for Laings reopening

JEWELLERY chain Laings is to reopen its shops in Edinburgh and Glasgow on 30 June, with customers booking appointments.

Its Southampton store is already trading again and its Cardiff site will also follow suit on 30 June.

The branches will be open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesdays through to Saturdays.

Retail director Stuart McDowell said: “We opened our Southampton store on 16 June on an appointment-only basis and were pleased to welcome customers back in store.

“The scheduled appointments have shown that we can effectively implement social distancing and provide a safe environment.”

