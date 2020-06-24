Work resumes on two iconic Skye tourist sites

VISITORS will be able to enjoy greater access to two of Skye’s iconic sites – once movement restrictions ease – after a pair of maintenance projects got underway again.

McGowan, the principal contractor for repairs to 600 metres of footpath at the Old Man of Storr, has been putting stones into bags to be airlifted onto the hillside.

Once a helicopter has lifted the stones up the hill, they can be used to fix the path to reduce erosion and vegetation loss.

Meanwhile, James McQueen, the principal contractor for the building of a toilet block at The Fairy Pools car park, is also back at work.

An off-grid sewage system and processing tank is being installed at the site, with enough capacity for 200,000 visitors each year.

The toilet block is expected to be finished in mid-August, with a 140-space car park already completed.

Dougie Baird, chief executive at the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS), which is managing both projects, said: “We are delighted that this work is able to restart with appropriate procedures in place.”

Dave Till, chair of SkyeConnect, the island’s tourism management organisation, added: “The resumption of work at the Fairy Pools and the Storr is good news for our potential visitors when we move to the latter phases of the Scottish Government’s plans for easing lockdown.

“We would appeal to members of the public to abide by the Scottish Government’s instructions for the time being and stay away from these areas unless they are local residents.

“SkyeConnect will continue to work with OATS and other community bodies to achieve our goal of creating a safe and sustainable visitor experience on Skye.”

Read more stories about Scotland’s businesses bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown on Scottish Field’s news pages.