Chicken wings its way to charities

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has donated 1.4 tonnes of chicken to Scottish food banks, school breakfast clubs and homeless shelters.

The meat, which included 600kg of whole chicken, 250kg of chicken legs and 615kg of chicken breasts, was donated by SRUC from its carcass evaluation unit on the Auchincruive Estate in South Ayrshire.

The chicken was donated to FareShare – a charity which aims to relieve food poverty and reduce food waste in the UK by redistributing nutritious, in-date and safe to eat food. Every week FareShare donates food to 11,000 frontline charities and community groups across the UK – enough food to create almost a million meals for vulnerable people.