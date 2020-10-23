10,000 skincare products for cancer patients

CANCER support charity Make 2nds Count has teamed up with cancer skincare specialist Jennifer Young to give 10,000 products away during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Over the past few weeks, the Edinburgh-based organisation has asked people to nominate small charities, hospices, and cancer support groups through which it will give away products from Young’s Beauty Despite Cancer range.

Young said: “Reducing skin irritation and soreness, creating nurturing rituals from everyday routines and giving a sense of restoration are invaluable when you’re experiencing something as challenging as cancer and cancer treatment.

“Knowing that options are available and that you are not alone, can make a huge difference to how someone feels.

“Local and national independent charities, hospices and support organisations are incredibly important in delivering that message of care and community, which is why we aim to provide sustainable support to them as well in the work that we do.

“It is important to us that the charities we help are those that reflect the experiences of our customers, and this month is an opportunity to celebrate that connected support network between products, charities and clients.”

