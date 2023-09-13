The doctor will see you now: First private GP clinic in the Scottish Borders opened

AD Feature | The first private GP clinic in the Scottish Borders has been launched in Peebles.

The Cademuir Clinic is independently owned and run by Dr Ross Stewart and his wife Elizabeth.

With modern, spacious and well-equipped waiting and treatment rooms, the whole experience is made to be as pleasant, comfortable and relaxing as possible for patients.

First class primary care means getting an appointment with the doctor when you need to, with a highly respected ‘family doctor’ who is experienced in all aspects of primary healthcare.

‘Proud to be thought of as ‘an old-fashioned GP’, I really get to know my patients, spend time with them and deliver a service that combines modern medicine with traditional values,’ said Dr Stewart.

‘Serving the Scottish Borders and the Lothians, the motto of The Cademuir Clinic is “the time you need, every time you need it.

‘Meaning that when you need an appointment, I can promptly and discreetly see you in clinic, at home or via a remote consultation. The choice is yours.

‘So, if you do need to see the doctor, I look forward to providing you with the best possible care.’

You can also choose how and where you want to see the doctor too – that could be in the clinic, at home or via a virtual consultation when you are at work or on holiday.

Whether that’s a single issue or there are multiple issues that you would like to get to the bottom of, perhaps an ECG, a blood test or joint injection.

As well as an extensive range of vaccinations to keep you fully immunised and effective help with weight loss management.

Dr Stewart also provides many of the traditional practice services that the doctor used to have time to do and a full range of medicals and medical paperwork and certification that you may occasionally need too.

As well as offering a range of thorough health checks, prescription services, experienced care for children and young adults, minor injury treatment and corporate medical services for business.

Consultations with Dr Stewart are very much tailored around the issue and the individual. Meaning that you can spend time being seen by the doctor in his consultation room, with no pressure or worry about taking up too much of “the doctors time”.

No matter what medical issue or condition that you need help with, The Cademuir Clinic enables you to get to know your doctor and the doctor to get to know you.