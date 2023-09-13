Whisky news round up: New expressions

Fettercairn has unveiled the fourth annual release of their limited-edition 16 Year Old expression.

The dram offers a finely balanced spirit that accentuates the distillery’s unique tropical style.

Bottled at 46.4% ABV, it presents with a rich, golden amber, in natural colour.

To smell, warm aromas of tropical fruit are layered with berry fruits, rich cacao, sugared almonds and floral top notes.

To taste, expect to enjoy seasonal blackberries and raspberries which interweaves with natural vanilla and caramel notes.

Soft plum is balanced with fresh baked ginger cake and cherries while aged oak spice accentuates the tropical house characteristics.

__________________________

Advertisment _____________________________________________________________________________







Glencadam Distillery has announced a new range of specially curated cask finishes.

The range features five unique finishes which put a spin on the core Glencadam characteristics.

Created in small batches by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, the single malt carefully selected for this collection has been matured in American oak ex-bourbon casks from the historic Glencadam dunnage warehouses.

Each expression has then been finished in experimental casks, creating five distinctive taste profiles: Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish, White Port Cask Finish, Tawny Port Cask Finish, Merlot Wine Cask Finish and Pinot Noir Wine Cask Finish.

Kingsbarns has a new limited-edition cask strength whisky for 2023 – Kingsbarns BELL ROCK Cask Strength.

The single malt is distilled using Fife barley, proudly grown in the Kingdom of Fife, which is then blended from spirit matured in a combination of two casks of ex-Oloroso Seasoned Sherry Butts and ex-Bourbon barrels.

Bottled at 61.1%, It has rich flavours of fruit and spice and a natural colour that reflects the quality of the oak.

Full of toffee and fruity character, BELL ROCK has pecan pie notes, subtle caramelised orchard fruits and fresh pastry on the palette.

On the nose, it’s rich velvety toffee with baked meringue and roasted almonds, with a caramel sauce and crème brûlée finish.

Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled its Steam & Fire single malt.

It is finished in heavily charred American Oak, flamed at Loch Lomond Whiskies’ own traditional cooperage.

Located near the banks of the iconic Loch Lomond, the distillery uses Scotland’s only set of Straight Neck Pot Stills.

As the only distiller in Scotland to use these stills, Master Blender Michael Henry can influence flavour from fermentation, through distillation, as well as during maturation.

The dram has notes of orange, pear and melted brown sugar with a dark chocolate, and a soft smoke finish.

Glen Scotia has unveiled a new limited-edition 48 Year Old single malt.

Drawn from Glen Scotia’s oldest and rarest reserves, only 250 individually numbered bottles of this exceptionally unique whisky have been made available worldwide.

Aged for forty-three years in a combination of refill and first-fill bourbon barrels, the liquid was then recasked into a first-fill Oloroso Hogshead for a further five years.

Through this process it took on a perfumed floral and orange citrus profile, before a final six-month finish in a second-fill ex-Pedro Ximénez Hogshead.

On the palate is demerara sugar and treacle with vibrant hints of orange marmalade, red apple, raisin, and sultana, culminating in a long and indulgent finish of melted brown sugar enriched with stone fruit, apricot and peach.

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has a new range of contemporary cask finishes.

Handcrafted in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, each expression has been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks, before being married and finished in a range of hand selected barrels sourced from esteemed wine and spirit-producing regions across the world.

The range consist of seven experimental single malts.

Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran have officially released the second edition of their core range Single Malts – The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.

The spirit of Corriecravie is matured initially in Bourbon Barrels before being finished in Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads sourced directly from producer Miguel Martin in Jerez, for around 6 months. It is bottled at 55% Vol.

The taste profile is slightly richer than their flagship Kilmory expression, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, bringing to the fore notes of sweeter spices and rich fruits.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.