Fringe Review: You & It, The Musical

Korean EG Musical Company’s You & It: The Musical will pull at the heart strings and make you question just how much you would do to be with the one you love.

Mina and Gyujin were a loving couple before an accident took Mina’s memories. As they try to rebuild their life from scratch, conflict arises as Gyujin desperately tries to hang on to the past while Mina bulldozes towards the future.

But where is Gyujin’s empathy for the wife who forget everything? And why has Mina’s personality changed so drastically?

You & It is told with a lot of compassion and humanity despite the twist. And once you discover what is really happening, you are bound to feel empathy and heartbreak for both characters.

The easter eggs sprinkled throughout this production made you sit for a moment in utter awe at how Scriptwriter Gus Gowland adapted and foreshadowed the reveal of Seoeun Oh’s original work.

Jane Chun was phenomenal as Mina. Her fresh acting and crystal-clear vocals led the audience on emotional roller-coaster of rediscovering and rebuilding herself and her marriage only for the walls to be torn down again. When she broke, I broke.

Sanghyeok Kim as Gyujin was complex, portraying conflicting emotions as he holds onto the life he lost by all means. You could hear the ache in his voice as he recalls their past and the loss as even what he is tightly grasping slips away.

Their duets are beautiful and the shift of emotional impact as they go from loving to hesitant to fracturing is documented throughout each number thanks to Musical Director and Composer Eunggyu Lee and the keyboard work by Daeun Min that helped ground each scene.

A tenderly acted and sweetly sung piece of musical theatre full of longing, heartache and grief. Please just bare with me as I pick up the shattered pieces of my heart off this concrete floor.

