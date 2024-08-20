Review: The Alan, Manchester

Like many British cities over the last 30 years Manchester has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance thanks to huge injections from business, culture, sports and general urban renewal.

Not having visited the city for 20 years, the first thing that struck me on approach was the sheer scale and height of the skyscrapers that now dominate the city’s skyline.

Things have changed in a very good way for this northern powerhouse as we would discover over the weekend visit.

Our accommodation was at The Alan, an ideally situated base to explore the city.

The hotel itself is a handsome six story ex warehouse building dating back nearly 150 years with an ultra modern extremely striking interior with nods to its industrial past throughout.

The lobby is a large welcoming light bright space flanked either side by the main restaurant with its open theatre kitchen and a chic bar on the other.

The whole area is well lit and bright in the day and softer with warm ambient lighting after dark.

Both restaurant and bar had a constant busy buzz throughout our stay from both hotel residents and non residents alike – always a good sign.

The lobby is a nice relaxed meeting/waiting space and as always with interesting hotels, the best place to sit with a coffee and people watch.

The hotel’s central location meant we walked to most places during our stay. The Manchester Art Gallery right is opposite the hotel.

Within a 5-10 minute walk you have Chinatown, the Gay Village, the Arndale Center, St Peter’s Square, Bridgewater Hall and enough outlets to satiate the most demanding retail therapy requirements.

Our room was a spacious signature corner suite with elegant curved windows looking over busy Princess Street and the Manchester Art Gallery.

Triple glazed windows and thick industrial interior walls mean sound insulation is superb and floor to ceiling surround double curtains block out all light allowing for a great night’s sleep.

It’s a really stylish space with exposed brickwork, high open, exposed ceilings and quirky touches from individually hand painted enamel bedside lights to the funky reclaimed marble surfaces and the gold gilded basin island.

A wooden floor with modern rugs and just the right amount of furniture for a practical living space without any clutter, a really well designed room.

It was a hot weekend when we visited and noisy air con buzzing away can be a real pain, but thankfully the room’s was virtually silent.

The hotel gives off an individual aesthetic that’s noticeably different and unique from many hi-end hotels out there – fresh, funky and fun.

We enjoyed a superb meal in the hotel one night all prepared in front of us by the head chef, great food and attentive service.

The second night saw us in neighbouring Chinatown for a superb authentic and lively meal.

Manchester is famed for its nightlife and the sheer range and diversity of night spots is huge from cool to old school.

Whatever you’re looking for you’ll find it within walking distance of the hotel.

The nocturnal energy of close by Oldham Street was absolutely buzzing and queues for the bars and clubs confirm the area’s appeal.

The cultural highlight of our weekend was a trip to The Lowry, this stunning, modern stretched steel and concrete building houses a fascinating and insightful collection from Manchester’s favourite and best known artist L.S. Lowry.

On the day we visited a water polo competition was taking place in one of the canal basins – a testament to how clean the urban water system now is.

We were very well looked after by all The Alan’s smart, well trained, polite yet discrete staff – these small but important things make a hugely positive impact on any stay and whole hotel experience.

I usually find myself heading North for a weekend break but am delighted by what I found heading South to Britain’s second city. I’ll be back.

The Alan Manchester, 18 Princess St, Manchester M1 4LG.

