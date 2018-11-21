It doesn’t have to be summer to enjoy this barbecue
BBQ Pheasant with Asian Slaw (serves two)
- Game - 4x pheasant thighs
- 4x pheasant legs
- For the marinade - 200g teriyaki sauce
- 15g oyster sauce
- 15g tomato ketchup
- 15g honey
- 20g brown sugar
- For the slaw - 2x large carrots
- 1/4x red cabbage
- 1x large leek
- 20g sesame seeds
- 100g mayonnaise
- 1x lime
- 15g coriander, chopped
- For the garnish - 75g peanuts
- 1x sweetcorn cob
- Mix together the marinade ingredients in a bowl.
- Place the pheasant thighs and legs in the marinade and coat well. Cover with cling film and set aside in the fridge.
- Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Once hot, arrange the marinated pheasant on a lightly greased roasting tray and cook for 45 minutes, until browned and sticky.
- While the pheasant’s roasting, make the slaw. Cut all the vegetables into thin strips, or roughly grate them if you find it easier, and mix with the mayonnaise and sesame seeds.
- Season the slaw with a touch of salt and lime juice, add the 15g of chopped coriander and mix well.
- Finally, prepare the garnishes. Spread the peanuts evenly on a roasting tray and toast them in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown. Place the corn under a hot grill until it starts to blister then slice into pieces.
- Once the pheasant is ready, start plating up. Place a handful of the Asian slaw in the middle of each plate or board and rest a portion of the pheasant on top. Garnish with a sprinkling of the toasted peanuts and a few sprigs of coriander, finish with the corn and serve.
You can’t beat a good barbecue – but have you ever tried barbecued pheasant?
If not, now’s the perfect time to try it, as part of Great British Game Week, which is running from 19-25 November, and Eat Wild is challenging the nation to think differently about game – and it’s starting in the kitchen.
Today, we present a recipe for BBQ Pheasant with Asian Slaw. Why should you save treats until the weekend?
This sweet and sticky pheasant with a light and crunchy Asian slaw beats BBQ chicken hands-down.
It’s is perfectly balanced by a light and crunchy homemade slaw, and it only takes a short while to cook. To make it even simpler, swap the homemade side and garnish for chunky wedges or an easy salad.
It’s surprisingly simple to make and looks really impressive, making it perfect for a relaxed date night in for two.
To buy assured British game online and start cooking, visit eatwild.co.