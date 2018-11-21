It doesn’t have to be summer to enjoy this barbecue

You can’t beat a good barbecue – but have you ever tried barbecued pheasant?

If not, now’s the perfect time to try it, as part of Great British Game Week, which is running from 19-25 November, and Eat Wild is challenging the nation to think differently about game – and it’s starting in the kitchen.

Today, we present a recipe for BBQ Pheasant with Asian Slaw. Why should you save treats until the weekend?

This sweet and sticky pheasant with a light and crunchy Asian slaw beats BBQ chicken hands-down.

It’s is perfectly balanced by a light and crunchy homemade slaw, and it only takes a short while to cook. To make it even simpler, swap the homemade side and garnish for chunky wedges or an easy salad.

It’s surprisingly simple to make and looks really impressive, making it perfect for a relaxed date night in for two.

