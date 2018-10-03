Another succulent Scots recipe in the limelight

Andrew Cook is the head chef at The Lime Tree in Fort William, and revealed he likes to keep it local when sourcing his ingredients.

When starting out, Andrew’s experience came from big, bustling hotel kitchens, before the 38-year-old chef’s career took a new direction.

’I didn’t really start in restaurants until about 10 years ago, when I got into the fine dining side of things,’ he explains.

The Lime Tree is situated in a 19th-century former church manse that overlooks Loch Linnhe. The menu puts the emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

‘We try wherever possible to use local produce and keep things seasonal. We get our venison from over in Ardnamurchan,’ Andrew explains, ‘and we try to make as much as we can in house, making our own breakfast sausages, black pudding, oatcakes, breads, jams and marmalades.’

This recipe originally appeared in our July 2016 edition.