Another succulent Scots recipe in the limelight
Loin of venison (serves four)
- 1 loin of venison (200g pp)
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 sprig of thyme
- 12 parsnips
- 6 shallots, halved
- 1 large onion
- 2 star anise
- 12 peeled asparagus
- 50g shelled broad beans
- 100ml cream
- 20g butter
- 5g micro herbs
- 50ml game jus
- 8 blackberries, cut in half
- For the venison faggots - 100g sausage meat
- 30g chopped venison liver
- Pinch of sage
- 20g caul fat
- To make the parsnip crisps, peel the outer layer of the parsnips, then one more layer, toss the strips in seasoned flour and deep fry. Cut the rest of the parsnips into discs and roast with halved shallots until tender.
- For the purée, fry the onion with the star anise until golden, add the cream and butter, season to taste with salt and pepper and then purée.
- Combine all the venison faggot ingredients except the caul fat, season to taste and then wrap it in the caul fat, roast in oven for 15-20 min. Pan fry the venison loins, season, add garlic clove and thyme, leave to rest before carving.
- To serve, use a spoon to swipe the purée across the plate and arrange the parsnips and shallots. Carve venison into four pieces and add to the plate with the faggots. Arrange asparagus and scatter broad beans, parsnip crisps, micro herbs and blackberries. Finish by drizzling the game jus.
Andrew Cook is the head chef at The Lime Tree in Fort William, and revealed he likes to keep it local when sourcing his ingredients.
When starting out, Andrew’s experience came from big, bustling hotel kitchens, before the 38-year-old chef’s career took a new direction.
’I didn’t really start in restaurants until about 10 years ago, when I got into the fine dining side of things,’ he explains.
The Lime Tree is situated in a 19th-century former church manse that overlooks Loch Linnhe. The menu puts the emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
‘We try wherever possible to use local produce and keep things seasonal. We get our venison from over in Ardnamurchan,’ Andrew explains, ‘and we try to make as much as we can in house, making our own breakfast sausages, black pudding, oatcakes, breads, jams and marmalades.’
This recipe originally appeared in our July 2016 edition.