Oro Distilling Company hope it’s V for victorious

Fresh from the successful launch of their debut gin, the Oro Distilling Company has announced the release of its follow-up gin: Oro V.

Already an award-winner, Oro V is a modern style of Scottish Dry gin, with a subtler and fresher flavour than its original counterpart.

With a soft juniper start, Oro V opens out into light, fresh and crisp citrus flavour and the gentle fragrance of orris.

Like its sister gin, Oro V is a slow-distilled formula, created with 100% British Grain Spirit, macerated for 24 hours and distilled for 15-17 hours, in a purpose-built fully coppered still to ensure the flavour compounds are separated out and that the delicate notes are not lost.

With a total of 13 botanicals, including lemon and orange peels, Malabar cardamom, angelica, orris, a dash of fennel and French lavender, Oro V is sure to be a must-have addition to any quality drinks trolley this spring. Oro V is bottled at 43% abv (alcohol by volume) to best enhance the smoothness and balance of the flavours.

Owned by the Clynick family, based in Dumfriesshire, Oro V and the original Oro were developed by head distiller Ray Clynick and creative director Jacqueline Clynick, along with their team of experts in science, chemistry and distilling, with a heavy focus on using scientific research and production methods in order to create the finest gins possible.

Oro V uses the same sleek bottle design as its sister gin, with a soft lavender tint to the glass and to the packaging to create a delicate feel, representing the softer finish of the flavours. Carefully considered and seriously stylish, Oro V boasts sophistication in abundance.

Ray Clynick, head distiller at the Oro Distilling Company, said: ‘After such a successful launch of the original Oro gin, we are delighted to be introducing our second gin to the market: Oro V.

‘With a lighter and fresher flavour, we are confident that this gin will bring a unique dimension to the premium gin market, satisfying a variety of flavour preferences and tastes. Oro V is the perfect gin to add to your collection during the spring months, as its delicate flavour beautifully evokes the carefree feeling of lighter nights and longer days.’

A 70cl bottle of Oro V Gin is priced at £38.00 and is available to buy via the Oro website and via online suppliers, Master of Malt and Majestic.