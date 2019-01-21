Delight as Mull spirits company takes bronze award

An Isle of Mull based spirits company has won an international taste award for its gin.

Whitetail Gin, based at Tiroran, has been awarded bronze in the World Gin Awards.

Distilled in collaboration with Charles Maxwell of Thames Distillers, Whitetail Gin is a bronze winner in the UK London Dry Gin category. With over 4000 gin entries in the competition, the bronze medal puts Whitetail Gin in a prestigious list of just 22 other UK gins.

Celebrating the world’s best gin’s, The World Gin Awards is part of the World Drinks Awards; global awards selecting the very best in all internationally recognised styles of drinks. The World Drinks Awards select, reward and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

The UK heat was held at London’s Caledonian Club earlier this month.

For each gin entered into the competition it must go through a rigorous three-step process of judging. First each gin is tasted in its relevant style to identify and select the ‘style’ winners. Judges that make up the World Gin Awards panel include international, leading journalists, specialist retailers, buyers and spirits industry experts.

Style winners are then tasted against each other to identify the best gin in each category and finally, the best gins in each category are then tasted against each other one final time to distinguish the world’s best gin.

Formed in 2016 and trading since July 2017, Whitetail Spirits is a family-owned business based at Tiroran on the sixth largest island in the UK; the Isle of Mull. Whitetail Gin is the first product launched by the company which plans to open its own micro-distillery later this year after being granted planning permission by Argyll & Bute Council. The gin now has three international awards to its name including a Silver Medal at the World Gin Awards 2018.

Co-founder and head of sales Jamie Munro said: ‘We are all absolutely delighted and proud to have won a Bronze at the World Gin Awards in London. What is equally fantastic is that we have been able to follow up on last year’s success at both the World Gin Awards 2018 (Silver) and The International Spirits Challenge 2018 (Bronze) which reaffirms Whitetail Gin as one of the best London Dry Gin’s produced in the UK.’

Launched in July 2017 Whitetail Gin is available to purchase from the company’s shop and café at Tiroran, Isle of Mull which is also where their new micro distillery which will be opening later this year.

Additionally, Whitetail Gin is readily available to purchase from some of the most prominent retailers in Scotland the UK including House of Bruar, Selfridges and CO OP stores throughout Scotland.