Bladnoch Distillery in global whisky launch

The Bladnoch Distillery has unleashed its biggest global release since it was revived in 2015.

The 204-year-old Lowland distillery, has announced the global release of the Bladnoch Vinaya Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

‘Vinaya’, a Sanskrit word meaning respect and gratitude, pays homage to the original founders of the distillery who paved the way, as Bladnoch looks forward to a prosperous new era of production and innovation.

The expression also boasts a unique pair of cask types, ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry, a combination never before released by the historic distillery. Notes of fresh apple, sweet floral grass and hints of chocolate make the release a stunning representation of Lowland style Single Malt.

As with all Bladnoch releases, Vinaya is non-chill filtered and natural colour with water sourced from the River Bladnoch which flows alongside the historic distillery.

Master distiller Dr Nick Savage said: ‘As the name suggests, Vinaya was inspired by teachings throughout the distillery’s heritage. From our original founders to our new era, we wanted to showcase the Lowland style of Bladnoch Distillery. By using first fill ex-bourbon barrels, we’re able to highlight the floral notes from the distillery character along with refreshing, citrus sweetness.

‘The first fill ex-sherry casks then add a subtle rich body to the whisky and mouthfeel to the experience, finishing with notes of chocolate. These individual aspects combine to showcase the classic aspects of our distillery.

‘As we embark on the 204th year of Bladnoch Distillery, the launch of Vinaya feels particularly significant. It is important for us to show gratitude to the previous custodians of this historic brand and estate as we move forward into our most ambitious year yet. Vinaya is a stunning expression of Bladnoch’s style and we’re excited to share it with the world.’

David Prior acquired the distillery in 2015.

