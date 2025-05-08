The Macallan unveils single malts inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh – including rare 46 Year Old

The Macallan has launched two single malts inspired by Scottish artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh, including a 46 Year Old whisky.

Inspired by Mackintosh’s 1902 stained-glass panel The Spirit of the Rose, The Macallan’s new The Tree of Life Collection features two limited edition single malt whiskies.

The rarer of the two releases, the 46 Years Old was crafted from two sherry seasoned oak casks from 1979 that matured across the decades in Speyside.

The whisky resembles a key moment in Mackintosh’s life, as at 46-years-old he moved to the countryside to take a break from architecture and reconnect with nature, and produced some of his finest art.

With only 112 decanters available globally, the whisky rests in a Lalique crystal vessel finished with a crystal rose stopper inspired by The Spirit of the Rose. A sculpture envelops the vessel, inspired by the intricate metalwork Mackintosh designed to adorn his architecture.

‘This exceptional 46 Years Old single malt, selected to mark the age that Mackintosh reconnected with nature, offers a unique, vibrant and complex expression of The Macallan matured in sherry seasoned oak casks,’ Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan, said.

‘Tropical fruits charred over smouldering peat embers are balanced with complex wood spice. Notes of antique oak are characteristic of higher aged expressions from The Macallan and evoke Mackintosh’s unique designs crafted from wood, in Scotland, many years ago.’

The second release in the collection, The Macallan Art of the Flower, was inspired by Mackintosh’s depictions of nature in architecture and art.

Paying tribute to Mackintosh’s time in Europe, the release presents naturally developed flavours derived from Sherry-seasoned European oak casks, including notes of raisin and fig, polished oak, cherry, and almonds.

‘To truly capture a spirit that depicts Mackintosh’s essence and inspiration, we had to draw upon our own artistry,’ Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker, The Macallan said.

‘We had the freedom to tap into our entire inventory, identifying casks that have reached their peak maturation, which added an extra layer of character and complexity.

‘European oak was key as it delivers beautiful oak notes, spices and dried fruit, but crucially also delicate notes of fruits that bear their own blossoms.’

The name, Art is the Flower, comes from a 1902 lecture by Mackintosh, which began with those very words and showcased the parallels between art, nature and the soul.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society selected this poetic excerpt, to commemorate the special significance of poetry.

Stuart Robertson, Director of The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, collaborated on the project.

‘Mackintosh had a unique style that continues to influence artisans and global projects even today, and The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society was delighted to collaborate with The Macallan on this new collection – a true collaboration of art, whisky and poetry, inspired by The Spirit of the Rose,’ he said.

The Tree of Life (ABV 46.2%) tasing notes:

Nose: Tropical fruits charred over smouldering peat embers and elegant antique oak. Zesty citrus balanced by soft vanilla with subtle notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Palate: Smoky peat leads into layers of tropical fruit and dark chocolate covered raisins. Elegant oak is revealed alongside complex wood spice.

Finish: Aromatic smoke. Vibrant with refined complexity.

Art is the Flower (ABV 50.4%) tasting notes:

Nose: Rich dried fruits; raisins and fig, polished oak, cherry, orange, almonds and treacle.

Palate: Sweet oak, raisins, vanilla and ginger, apple and a whisp of leaf tea.

Finish: Long, sweet, rich and full.

Read more Whisky news here.

