Glen Scotia reveals oldest ever whisky – a 50-year-old that’s the first edition in its new Elements series

Glen Scotia has unveiled a 50-year-old as the first edition in its new Elements of Campbeltown collection.

The Elements of Campbeltown Collection takes inspiration from the Celtic five-fold knot, which symbolises the harmony of air, water, fire, and earth. The elements bind together to create the fifth circle in the centre representing the spirit.

Drawing from Glen Scotia’s oldest maturing casks, each chapter will showcase a different element and the influence it has on the spirit.

The new collection makes its debut with a 50-year-old single malt, Glen Scotia’s oldest whisky release to date. Release Number One: Air captures Campbeltown’s maritime climate and the subtle nuances it weaves into the whisky over time.

Five decades in the making, the precious Glen Scotia 50 Year Old was distilled in 1973 and bottled at a natural cask strength of 42.3% ABV in 2024.

Fully matured in refill American oak hogshead casks to preserve the distillery’s character at this exceptional age, the coastal influence is woven into the flavour of the spirit, creating hints of salinity between complex and ever-changing layers of baked orchard and tropical fruits.

‘Responsibility for whisky of this age, where the passage of time shapes and moulds the character of the spirit is a privilege,’ Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group master blender said.

‘With the first release in this milestone collection for Glen Scotia, I want to give people the opportunity to experience our distillery character at this remarkable age and showcase how time has shaped it.

‘Matured exclusively in American oak, with its more subtle, supportive cask influence, the character shines through.

‘Bringing this whisky to its optimum condition has been through knowing the character of the spirit, its interplay with the wood and thoughtful cask management, with a vision already laid down for future releases that will bring people on an incredible journey.’

To celebrate the release, Glen Scotia has teamed up with British contemporary artist Gina Parr to create a unique piece of art that captures the essence of ‘air’ in the distillery’s dunnage warehouse.

Gina took inspiration from Campbeltown’s coastal air stream and Glen Scotia’s distilling process to create an oil painting to adorn the cabinet doors concealing each whisky decanter.

‘Glen Scotia 50 Year Old started life in the same year I embarked on my own creative journey,’ she said.

‘For me, this beautifully matured whisky mirrors my art practice – rooted in history, shaped by dedication, and inspired by nature and the elements, which are always sensory and deeply emotive. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Glen Scotia for this very special release.

‘My work is driven by the sights and experiences of living and working in a coastal town in Devon. I love being by the sea, so I knew I would be inspired by Campbeltown.

‘But there was so much I didn’t anticipate – the stunning landscapes and textures, the beautiful curve of the harbour – all of which shaped the creative process.

‘The distillery itself was awe-inspiring. The smells were overwhelming in the most wonderful way, weaving together the town, the spirit vapour, and the salty sea air into one evocative experience.’

