A Dram with Stewart Bowman, Lochranza: ‘Whisky is not just about making something to drink. It’s about the people and the place, it’s a journey’

Lochranza distillery manager Stewart Bowman chats about his career in whisky, his favourite flavour profiles and what makes Lochranza and Arran whisky so special.

Hello Stewart. Can you introduce yourself and your career?

I studied for a chemistry degree but quickly realised it wasn’t for me. A close friend was studying brewing and distilling, which sparked my interest, and I transferred into that field within a year. After graduating in 2006, I met the founders of BrewDog at the Good Food Show in Glasgow. I spent the next eight years with them as Head Brewer. I loved brewing but was curious about whisky too. I learned the craft at Cragganmore Distillery in Speyside, and later worked at both Clynelish and Brora with Diageo. Then, through a mutual contact, I heard Lochranza Distillery on Arran was hiring. Three months later, I got the job and moved my family here. We’ve been here a few years now and we love it. Stags, eagles, castle ruins – it’s everything you imagine Scotland to be.

What inspired your career in whisky? Did you have any misconceptions about the industry before entering?

I didn’t set out to work in whisky. It found me, in a way. I started in chemistry and then moved into brewing. But whisky always had a deeper pull, maybe because I grew up near Clynelish, where my dad and grandad worked. As for misconceptions, I used to think the industry was quite rigid and all about tradition. But once I got involved, I realised there’s space for real creativity within those boundaries.

How has the trajectory of your career shaped your views on whisky?

The more I work with whisky, the more I realise it’s not just about making something to drink. It’s about the people, the place, and the time it takes to get it right. It’s a journey that I’m glad to be a part of.

Talk us through your role at Lochranza?

My role as Distillery Manager at Lochranza is all about keeping things running smoothly but that covers a lot of ground. At the core, it’s about supporting the team: making sure they have the tools, clarity, and backing they need to do their jobs well. Communication is key, whether that’s between production, the visitor centre, or our wider team.

Because we’re on an island, logistics can be tricky. I keep a close eye on operations to make sure everything flows, from raw materials coming in to international guests visiting us. There’s also a fair bit of the less glamorous stuff like navigating trading standards, tax compliance, and the odd technical hiccup.

That said, my favourite part is always the whisky itself. I love getting hands-on with the spirit, making sure every drop that leaves Lochranza reflects the quality and character we’re so proud of. The most surprisingly mundane part? Probably the paperwork. It never ends, but it keeps the wheels turning.

How has Lochranza Distillery changed in the last 30 years?

Over the past 30 years, Lochranza Distillery has grown significantly, with expanded production capacity, more cask maturation space, and refined processes to improve consistency and efficiency. With the opening of our sister Lagg Distillery in the south, we can now focus on fruity, creamy, non-peated production, while Lagg Single Malt focuses on a bold, smoky dram. What’s stayed the same is our passion and our dedication to making great quality single malt without compromise.

Which Lochranza whisky is your favourite? Which one surprised you the most?

My favourite has to be the Arran 10 Years Old. It’s just so well-balanced, fruity, malty, approachable. It’s the kind of whisky that really showcases what we do, and it’s the one I come back to again and again. The one that surprised me the most was probably the White Stag 7th Release. I picked it out with James McTaggart, and it was the first time I really saw how instinctive and sensory whisky selection could be. Just cracking open casks in the warehouse, nose to glass, no fuss.

What is a unique or unexpected flavour note that immediately draws you to a dram?

I’m always drawn to orchard fruit notes like apple, pear, and a touch of citrus. Not only is it a core part of our Arran style, but whenever I find it in any dram, especially when it’s well balanced, it really resonates with me. And if we take it a step further into the tropical realm (banana, coconut, mango) then I’m in heaven.

Where is the most interesting or unconventional place you have enjoyed a dram?

I really treasure the times I shared drams with friends while hiking. I love getting outdoors, and there’s just something about that moment when you stop, take in the view, and share a whisky that hits differently. The fresh air, the effort it took to get there, the company, it all feeds into how the dram tastes and feels. It’s a reminder that whisky isn’t just about what’s in the glass, it’s about where you are and who you’re with.

What is your controversial/unpopular whisky opinion?

Mine might not be all that controversial these days, but I genuinely enjoy whisky cocktails. A well-made whisky sour on a warm, sunny day is so refreshing, full of flavour and just hits the right spot.

What is your go-to dram and what is the dram you have as a treat?

My go-to dram is the Arran 10 Years Old. Accessible, moreish, and simply a great all-round whisky. As for a treat, it has to be Ardbeg Uigeadail. It was the first Islay whisky I ever tried, and it still holds a special place in my heart. Such finesse and balance with a large dose of peat, it’s truly sublime.

What international dram are you enjoying at the moment?

Lately, I’ve been enjoying a dram of Starward. We had a visit from their distillery last year, and I was genuinely impressed by everything they’re doing. It’s a fantastic example of innovation and quality on the international whisky scene.

