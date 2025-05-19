Ardbeg Smokiverse explores a new high gravity dimension

Islay-based Ardbeg Distillery has unveiled Ardbeg Smokiverse – its new limited-edition release to mark Ardbeg Day 2025, which takes place on Saturday 31st May as the finale to Feis Ile (Islay’s globally-renowned ten-day Festival of Music and Malt).

Ardbeg Smokiverse experimental malt has been crafted using high gravity mashing. Utilising a series of unconventional distilling techniques, Ardbeg’s Whisky Creation Team, led by Dr Bill Lumsden MBE, has created a limited-edition dram that has really dialled up the tropical notes that balance out its famously peaty smokiness.

The journey to Smokiverse began years ago when Ardbeg’s Whisky Creation Team started pushing the boundaries of traditional mashing. By using less water in the mash tun, the team crafted a ‘high-gravity’ (denser) mash that intensified flavours to dramatic effect.

Matured in bourbon casks, the end result is this limited-edition Smokiverse which reveals deep layers of muscovado sugar, ripe barley, and toasted sourdough, before erupting in waves of lush tropical fruits and sweet, smoky peat.

Dr Bill Lumsden MBE, Ardbeg’s Director of Whisky Creation, says:

‘The first whisky we have ever made with a high gravity mash, Ardbeg Smokiverse takes our single malt’s classic peaty character to a new frontier of flavour. By ramping up the density of our wort to new heights, we’ve drawn in fruitier, sweeter flavours from the deepest corners of the mash tun. Upon first sip, you can expect a vibrant burst of fruity, ester notes, rather like smoked bubblegum, along with aromas of barley. Then peaty notes collide with juicy, tropical fruits, before sinking into a rich depth of muscovado sugar.

‘We’re thrilled to share this whisky with smoky malt lovers everywhere and send their tastebuds into overdrive with the release of this extraordinary new expression.’

Ardbeg Smokiverse will be available to buy with an RRP of £93 from 28th–30th May exclusively on Ardbeg.com and Embassies and from 31st May it will be available to the wider market.