Loch Fyne Oysters crowned winner of Great Taste Golden Fork

Loch Fyne Oysters has been crowned the winner of the Great Taste Golden Fork for Scotland.

The seafood producer, based in Argyll, won the award for its Loch Fyne Kinglas Fillet, which was described as “delicately smoked, soft, creamy and tender.”

The Kinglas Fillet is made from the centre cut taken from the crown of a classic smoked salmon fillet, cured with brown sugar and sea salt then gently smoked over oak shavings from retired whisky casks, resulting in a mild, delicate flavour and moist texture.

It impressed the Great Taste judges with its “stunning pink and orange appearance” and its “buttery in the mouth, almost creamy, but clean and silky” characteristics at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process across 89 days in Dorset and London.

An incredible 14,195 product entries from 3,609 artisan food and drink companies across the world were tasted and considered for the black and gold badge of honour.

Rising to the top of hundreds of other entries from Scotland, this “beautiful” Kinglas Fillet was celebrated as the best tasting product in its country at the highly anticipated awards ceremony which marks the culmination of Great Taste 2023,

John Farrand,managing director at the Guild of Fine Food said: ‘Announcing the Great Taste Golden Fork winners is always a huge honour and a real celebration of all of the producers reaching the finale of the Great Taste judging season.

‘After months of rigorous blind-tasting and judging with a team of over 500 judges, it is fantastic to reveal the award-winning products and celebrate the producers’ hard work and innovation.

‘It’s been an exceptional year for both creative and traditional food and drink entries, with many products showing us that well-made food and drink will always stand out when put to the test.

‘Huge congratulations from all of us at the Guild to all the award winners who have risen to the top and proven to be the best of the best international food and drink.

‘Thank you to everyone who was involved in another successful year of Great Taste.’

