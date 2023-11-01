Watch: Incredible time lapse video of whisky bar being stocked with one of world’s biggest collections

Watch this incredible time lapse video of a ‘bucket-list whisky bar in Edinburgh being stocked with one of the world’s biggest collections of rare single malts.

Housed in part of a former wine merchant’s warehouse building dating back to the 12th century, The Vaults in Leith area is once again serving drams.

With a new breath-taking 15ft-high oak bar following a £500,000 refurbishment, it is home to a staggering 2,000 limited-edition bottles.

The bottles contain ‘cask strength’ single malt whiskies which are bottled without being diluted with water, artificially coloured or chill-filtered to prevent the liquid from going cloudy when water or ice is added like the majority of whiskies.

Considered a must-visit experience for whisky aficionados around the world, The Vaults has been the spiritual home of the world’s biggest whisky club, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), since 1983.

The centre of the bar is inscribed with the words ‘The people who said it couldn’t be done were so dull’ – a quote from the Society’s maverick founder Pip Hills, who was told by many in the industry that a club dedicated to single cask single malt whisky would never work.

Four decades on, the Society is now the world’s leading whisky club, with almost 40,000 members in more than 20 countries across the world.

‘The Vaults has been our spiritual home since 1983 and our 40th anniversary provided the perfect opportunity to give it a new lease of life,’ said Andrew Dane, CEO of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

‘From its long history and association with wine and spirits, to becoming a home for our members and somewhere whisky fans from all over the world dream of visiting, it really is a special place.

‘While history oozes from every pore of the building, and we’ve kept our original features such as Bob Dewar’s ceiling artwork, The Vaults now offers an even greater whisky experience.

‘Sharing whisky and exploring flavours is at the heart of everything we do and our striking new bar captures that spirit perfectly. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and raising a glass to the next 40 years.’

