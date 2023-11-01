Rare cask from Scotland’s oldest family-owned distillery to sell for £100,000

A rare cask from Scotland’s oldest independent, family-owned distillery, could fetch £100,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The Springbank 1997 bourbon barrel will be auctioned off from 21 November at Auction Your Cask.

Established in 1828 in Campbeltown, Springbank uses traditional production methods that have been passed down from one generation to the next.

From its humble beginnings on the site of Archibald Mitchell’s illicit still, Springbank is now extremely sought-after.

The single malt is made entirely in-house and is lightly peated in their kiln and distilled 2.5 times.

Spirits master and Keeper of the Quaich, Colin Hampden-White, has tasted the 26 Year Old Springbank and describes it as ‘delicious.’

‘A very good example of Springbank with all the salinity one would expect with rich fruits, some floral notes and the ever expressive saline, sea breeze Springbank is so well known for,’ he said.

‘Complex and balanced, this is an unctuous whisky with Campbeltown character.

‘On the nose there were notes of rich honey, honeysuckle and fresh vanilla pods, apricot and some cooked red apple.

‘On the palate, the spirit is clean and complex with both fresh orchard fruit and caramelised pears.

‘Clear honey and cherry blossom give lighter notes and all spice sits in the background giving great balance.

‘The spice and smoke persist all the way through the finish and are joined by waves of honey and pastry.

‘Touches of chocolate and golden syrup come and go as do some summer fruits.

‘The end is still juicy, and smoky, oaky and rich.’

The upcoming event follows on from Auction Your Cask’s most successful sale to date in September where 183 bids were placed, 22 cask samples were sent out and a total of 13 lots were sold.

Other highlights of the next auction, which will run until 8pm on 28 November, include North British (Grain) 1991, 1st Fill Barrel, with a reserve of £6,500 and Ben Nevis 2015, Barrel, with a reserve of £8,000.

