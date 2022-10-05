VIRGIN HOTELS EDINBURGH NEW ALL DAY-DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will open its latest concept, Eve on 7 October.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces its latest concept, Eve – an all-day dining space that will provide an array of food, beverages and entertainment.

The vibrant social space will officially open to the public on 7 October and is set to perfectly complement Edinburgh’s enviable food and drink scene from morning lattes to lights out. For those eager to get ahead of the crowd, reservations can now be made directly on the hotel’s website at www.virginhotels.com/edinburgh/dine-and-drink/eve/.

To celebrate the launch, Eve will be offering all guests 50% off food for every reservation made from 7-29 October and will be putting on a variety of live entertainment seven days a week throughout the month.

Situated at ground floor level, with an entrance from Cowgate, Eve will hold up to 160 guests and is designed to be a playful environment to eat, drink and socialise in the heart of Edinburgh. With performance being at the core of the history of the Virgin brand, Eve will put on a diverse range of events showcasing the best of both Scottish and international culture.

From exclusive one-off activations that will firmly put Eve on the map to weekly intimate events including ‘Musical Mondays’, ‘On Demand’ and ‘Live & Unsigned’, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Alongside the lively entertainment, guests can order up a storm with a menu perfect for sharing with friends and family on any occasion whether it’s breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. The menu caters to all tastes with everything from small plates – including beef brisket croquettes and Scottish salmon crudo – to large plates offering flat iron steak and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of juicy burgers, hearty sandwiches and refreshing salad bowls.

The interiors of Eve are like no other. The walls are adorned with floor-to-ceiling unique murals specifically curated by award winning Dutch graffiti artists, Studio Giftig, for the venue. Incorporating themes of space exploration, Scottish history, and Virgin legacy, these distinctive artworks create an immersive space that both celebrates and transcends the area’s rich history.

Opened until late, guests are encouraged to enjoy a post dinner cocktail from a range of bespoke creations all with locality in mind, helping to bring a sense of Scotland into each of the flavours. From Park Bench Aperitivos such as Strong-Beau, a nod to the nation’s favourite fruity cider, to twists on classic cocktails such as the ‘Pin-Up’, a reimagining of the Pornstar Martini and East 8 Holdup, the cocktail menu brings some nostalgic flavours firmly into the 21st Century.

Eve is situated within the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh located in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town, a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle. The hotel features 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites and multiple dining and drinking outlets including Eve and Commons Club, all with their own unique space and distinct design. The hotel site is home to a 19th century church, known as Greyfriars Hall, that is being beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue. In addition, the hotel will offer a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

Scott McArdle, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, commented: ‘We have already started to see Virgin Hotels Edinburgh come to life over the last few months and Eve is going to add even more flavour to what we already offer. This vibrant and lively space will be at the heart of the city’s entertainment with fantastic food, unique cocktails and an array of performances – there really is something for everyone to enjoy.’

All guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program ‘The Know’, which grants a personalised hotel experience that allows for access to room upgrades, member rates, special events and a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club – all when booking directly with Virgin Hotels. All Chambers and Suites have integrated tech capabilities, which can control lighting, thermostats, TVs, and order room service directly via the mobile app, Lucy which is exclusively available to Know members. Lucy also gives guests the ability to check in prior to arrival and can be used as an access key to their Chambers. Chambers are also pet friendly, with complimentary ‘pet-menities’ available, including dog beds and food and water dishes.

Reservations for the hotel are also open and can be made directly on the hotel’s website www.virginhotels.com/edinburgh.

Follow along on social media: Instagram @Eveedinburgh, Facebook @Evevhedinburgh