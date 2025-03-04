Whether your mum is the active or outdoorsy type, the houseproud or green-fingered type or simply loves a little bit of self-care there’s sure to be the perfect token of your affection and appreciation in Scottish Field’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide…

Keela women’s merino hoody, RRP £99.95. www.keelaoutdoors.com

Keela was founded right here in Scotland over 30 years ago and the company is still based on the east coast today.

My Mum absolutely loves this lightweight merino hoody from Keela, especially the fact that despite it being an impressively technical bit of kit she also loves how it looks. It makes the perfect mid-layer. Merino wool has lots of benefits, it’s warm yet breathable, odour resistant, antibacterial, resistant to UV and most importantly soft against the skin. She loves the fact that it’s cut long on the body to avoid draughts at the small of her back. It’s ideal for serious trekking if your Mum is that way inclined, or for pootling around the local estate with a happy Labrador in changeable weather. The hoody is a fitted design making it perfect to slip on under a waterproof jacket and my Mum is utterly sold on the thumb slits for keeping her hands cosy on chilly Spring days.

Dr Vranjes Fuoco Diffuser, RRP from £58. www.jeffreys-interiors.co.uk

Dr Vranjes was established in Florence in 1983 and has spent the last 40 years producing luxurious fragrances for homes, people and even cars. Dr Vranjes’ home fragrance diffusers are elegantly packaged and the classic, timeless design of the bottle means they look perfect whatever your interior style. A range of Dr Vranjes diffusers and candles are now available from Edinburgh-based interiors company Jeffreys Interiors.

My mum has this beautiful reed diffuser sitting in pride of place on her fireplace. She loves the warm and spicy aroma that provides a cosy ambience even at times that the wood-burning stove below is not lit. There are notes of sandalwood, star anise and cloves alongside hints of fresh lemon blossom. But there are a vast range of fragrances to choose from, so a tour of the website is sure to help you decide exactly the right fragrance for your mum this Mother’s Day.

Peace Lily and Pot from Beards & Daisies, RRP from £28. www.beardsanddaisies.co.uk

Gifting mum a house plant, especially one that is as easy to look after as a peace lily, ensures a gift that will last for years. Beards & Daisies makes gifting the perfect plant simple with delivery straight to your door. My mum’s gorgeous peace lily arrived looking incredibly healthy and happy in its sustainable packaging. I also absolutely love that you can search Beards & Daisies’ website by care level, room or light level (in case you have a specific spot in mind for your new plant), as well as by plant type. There’s also the handy option of adding a card or even some fizz or choccies to your gift delivery, so you can ensure that mum is doubly spoiled this Mother’s Day.

And as well as being a breeze to look after and very pretty to look at the peace lily actually improves the air quality and despite being called a lily, it isn’t from the lily family, which is a distinct advantage for anyone who owns pets, as true lilies are toxic to cats and dogs.

Gandys Bergen Jacket, RRP £125, www.gandysinternational.com

Springtime might be well on the way, but there are precious few mums who would dare to go out for a walk in Scotland without a waterproof jacket, no matter the time of year. The Gandys foundation helps to provide education for children in some of the world’s poorest regions, and 10% of every sale goes towards their projects around the world. So gifting your Mum the Gandys Bergen jacket really is win-win.

Made from 100% polyester, including 40% recycled materials I love the matt finish of this jacket. It’s proven very waterproof and has already washed well, something Mum discovered fairly quickly after trying to persuade her wayward Labrador to abandon a large stick rooted deeply in a muddy puddle! The Bergen jacket comes in a vast range of sizes and the fit is relaxed making it perfect for layering up and the navy blue is as practical as the burnt orange is eye-catching. The adjustable hood and cuffs mean even on windy days you’re sure to stay dry.

b.Box 1L insulated flip top bottle, RRP £32.99. www.amazon.co.uk

Staying hydrated is as much of a priority for busy mums as it is for their kids and this insulated bottle does exactly what it says on the tin. It claims to keep cold drinks cold for up to 46 hours and the triple-layered insulation means that it actually does. Hoorah!

It may feel right now as if summer is still a long way off, but when it comes, the wide opening on this bottle will allow ice cubes to be easily added. It has a 1 litre capacity, and my mum finds it the perfect size for taking to the gym with her and has proved to be leakproof in her gym bag and when flung onto the passenger seat of her car on a regular basis. The flip top opening and stainless steel straw make rehydrating quick and easy. She also loves the fact that it goes into the dishwasher, for easy and hygienic cleaning. The matt, metallic finish is available in a range of colours, so you can pick your mum’s favourite.

Bohomoon waterwave (RRP £18) and cloud (RRP £30) bracelets. www.bohomoon.com

If you mum is partial to a bit of bling then Bohomoon’s tarnish-free and waterproof jewellery might make the perfect gift for her. Bohomoon’s gorgeous range of rings, necklaces and bracelets are perfect for active mums who don’t have the time to slip off all of their jewellery ever time they want to workout, take the dog out for a brisk walk on a typically damp spring day or even swim. Bohomoon are so confident in the fact that their stainless steel jewellery will not discolour that they offer a lifetime colour guarantee.

I picked out a couple of charming bracelets for my mum in these cloud and waterwave designs. She loves to stack her bracelets and these are perfect worn alongside each other or mixed and matched with a variety of her existing jewellery. Bohomoon’s jewellery is available in gold or silver to suit your mum’s tastes and I absolutely love the fact that their bracelets are available in a range of sizes to suit every wrist.

Klättermusen Sigyn Women’s Half Zip Sweater, RRP £160, www.klattermusen.com/en-gb

Does your mum love an outdoor adventure? Well, Klättermusen – a brand which was set up in 1975 by a group of local climbers in Åre, Sweden – certainly covers all bases.

If it’s not a company you’ve encountered before, it’s high time that changed! It provides refined, durable mountaineering gear. That said, if mum’s more into dog walks, running and hill walks than death-defying climbing ropes, it’s still a brand she’s going to absolutely love. The Half Zip Sigyn Sweater is a luxuriously soft mid layer that is perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities. It’s made from 100% PLA (100% corn starch) to create a light fabric that is biodegradable and is naturally antibacterial, so it stays fresher for longer.

The design is incredibly clever – not only is the side neck zip very stylish, it’s practical and avoids chin abrasion. The seamless design across the shoulders also means that you have excellent freedom of movement. A reflective triangle at the front and back also adds an element of safety for night-time. I really couldn’t recommend this product highly enough! It has become a firm favourite for Springtime adventures.

Molton Brown’s new Bluebell & Wild Strawberry, RRP from £18, www.moltonbrown.co.uk

Come Mother’s Day, we’re charging headlong into Spring (thank goodness!) So, how better to celebrate than with Molton Brown’s new collection, Bluebell & Wild Strawberry?

Crafted by Senior Perfumer Véronique Nyberg and brought to life by London-based shoe designer Ancuta Sarca, this fresh, floral-fruity fragrance perfectly embodies the spirit of Spring. In contrast to Molton Brown’s headier, wood- or oudh-led scents, Bluebell & Wild Strawberry feels light and energising. The bluebell is the stronger scent than the wild strawberry, but it’s not overpowering – it just adds a gorgeous, subtle sweetness. Green notes including galbanum and violet leaf give the scent a nice depth. The personal favourite for me is the Body Care Gift Set (which includes a 300ml Bath & Shower Gel, 300ml Body Lotion and a travel-size (7.5ml) Eau de Parfum. Mum will feel ready to take on the day this Spring with these indulgent treats close at hand!

Salomon Vision Unisex Trail Running Shoes, RRP £150, www.salomon.com/en-gb

If your mum is running mad, look no further. Salomon’s first ever recyclable trail running shoes are just the ticket.

For the unacquainted, Salomon has been crafting sports gear since the brand’s inception in the French Alps in 1947. They pride themselves on their ability to help people ‘unleash the best version of themselves’ by getting them into the great outdoors in top-notch shoes, clothing and accessories.

These lightweight, unisex ‘Vision’ trail shoes are designed to make running on uneven ground a breeze. The grip is brilliant, the stability is sound and there is ample cushioning to take out most of the impact on hard terrain. They are easy to slip on and off with their ‘quicklace’ system which allows you to quickly tighten and loosen the laces. They’ve been produced using an ultra-resistant Matryx upper and can be easily revived and wiped down (even after being subjected to Tough-Mudder-esque trails around Aberdeenshire!) When your mum has finished with them, she can send them back to Salomon who will take care of recycling each part of the shoe responsibly. So, not only will she have a great running experience, it will be guilt free too!

If your mum needs extra support or cushioning, you may be better looking at the ‘Shoe Finder’ on their website for further options.

Avant Skincare Home Spa Set, RRP £119 (worth £306), avant-skincare.com

This lovely skincare brand was founded in Old Street, London in 2016. At its core lies a desire to educate customers about non-invasive products that can be easily used at home, as well as to ‘make everyone feel confident in their own skin’.

This gorgeous Home Spa Set was designed to create the ultimate self-care experience. It’s retailed at £119 but is worth more than £300. The set features a new Stainless Steel Gua Sha Face Tool; the Ultimate Hyaluronic Acid Resurfacing DUO Moisturiser (50ml); Moisture Surge Overnight Treatment (50ml); and Glycolic Acid Vivifying & Firming Body Treatment (100ml). They’re all crafted to create soothed, glowing skin.

The Gua Sha has a lovely cooling effect on the skin, improves circulation and releases tension, while the Hyaluronic Acid (one of the company’s best-sellers) acts as an age-defying, resurfacing cream and can be used day and night to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The Glycolic Acid has a lightweight feel to it and soaks in beautifully on the skin. The Moisture Surge, meanwhile, is my favourite product as it glides on effortlessly and gives deep nourishment to tired skin.

So, if you think your mum is in need of a proper pampering this Mother’s Day, this is the gift for you!

LANX Whalley Boots, RRP £215, www.lanxshoes.com

LANX is a best of British brand that hand-makes high-quality shoes that are built to last. They are based in Whalley, Lancashire, in the Ribble Valley – a place that is actually known for its rich footwear history – and have even partnered with highly respected sports teams like the England Rugby League. Safe to say that quality shoes are in the very DNA of LANX.

If you’re looking to treat your mum to a pair of all-time classics, the Whalley Boots are an excellent starting point. These fashion boots form part of the brand’s women’s 1992 range, are high-grade genuine nubuck, and come in a range of absolutely stunning colours (including Anthracite, Black Grained, Conker Distressed, Bottle Green and Redbrick Grained). No matter which colourway you choose, though, they pair with both smart and casual dress codes – a pair of jeans, a dress, a skirt with an oversized jumper, or even a wax jacket. What’s more, they are extraordinarily comfortable and require minimal breaking in. If you think Mum would want to wear a thick pair of socks underneath, a half size up could work well. Otherwise, they are true to size. They arrive beautifully boxed up with all the care instructions you need to keep your boots looking pristine.

If you’re looking to really treat your mum to a pair of laced, leather boots that will stand the test of time (both in style and in durability), I really can’t think of a better option than the LANX Whalley Boots.

Sherpa Adventure Rolpa Eco Gilet, RRP £55, www.sherpaadventuregear.com/en-gb

I’m ashamed to admit that I had never heard of this brand until now. That said, it’s always nice to be introduced to a company that is not only on a mission to provide customers with practical adventure gear, but also to make the world a better place.

Sherpa Adventure Gear was founded in 2003 by Tashi Sherpa and his family to help the communities and people of Nepal. Every item that they sell (even the lower priced items) provides a day of school for a Nepalese child. They hope that by 2030 they will have brought 10 million school days to young, curious minds. The brand also touches the heart of many mothers as it employs many local women with flexible working hours so that they can fit it in with their home life. So, all in all, it’s a lovely gift to give (and receive) on Mother’s Day.

Their Rolpa Eco Gilet comes in four lovely colours – Mineral Red, Bardiya Sand, Neelo Blue, and Thyme. I spend many a cold day standing in Scotland’s wilderness, so keeping my core temperature steady is an absolute priority. This is made from 100% recycled polyester fleece so keeps you feeling toasty. It has zip secure hand pockets that are luxuriously soft inside and good for keeping valuables in, and the Nepali-inspired detail down the front is a nice nod to the Rolpa Highlands (a mountainous region in Nepal known for its natural beauty).

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.