Ten restaurants you must try in the north east

There’s so many places to choose to eat and drink in the north east of Scotland

Sarah Milne highlights 10 of the best, to suit all budgets.

Fruit and Fancies

Soft fruit straight from the farm, home cooked meals and a lovely cup of coffee – what more could you want from a cafe? Castleton has it all, is just off the main road to Edinburgh, and has beautiful sweeping views of the Mearns countryside beyond. Castleton is famed for the delicious home-grown strawberries, but also grow raspberries and blueberries. In the farm shop you can also buy the glaze used on the strawberry tarts – 100% natural. Take advantage of a fine day and sit outside with your food, or use the Click and Collect Service to get some of their hearty food home instead.

www.castletonfarmshop.co.uk

Tea for Two

If you fancy a spot of hiking as well as some Afternoon Tea, why not treat yourself to a visit to Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel? Set at the foot of Aberdeenshire’s famed Bennachie, it is the perfect place to take a short walk to the nearby waterfall, or indeed a longer hike up to Mither Tap. Make sure to take your tea in the hotel’s Drawing Room, and take in the beautiful views beyond. It’s clear to see why this venue is so popular with bridal parties looking for perfect photo opportunities.

www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk

All American Eats

There’s only one thing that works as a bribe to get the children off their games machines and into the fresh air for a hike up Bennachie, and that’s the promise of a visit to Lil C’s afterwards. This award-winning eaterie offers the best of the USA right outside the wee village of Oyne, and is definitely worth the trip. All-American barbeque is the theme, with home-smoked meats, spicy wings, thick ice-cream milkshakes, imported beers, and of course, some apple pie. If you’re feeling especially hungry there’s even a food challenge to take on.

www.lilcbarbq.co.uk

Rural Retreat

The recently opened Netherdale House is set in lush Aberdeenshire countryside, with views of the River Deveron beyond. The glorious Georgian mansion has been totally renovated by the current owners and now offers luxury B&B accommodation and regular foodie events like afternoon tea, BBQs in their sitooterie, or private dining. It’s the perfect place to stop by after a hard days’ fishing on the river, stalking on one of the local estates, or 18 holes on one of the nearby courses.

www.netherdalehouse.co.uk

Bin there, done that

The Bin of Cullen is an easily accessible hill, and on a good day offers 360 degree views of the Moray Firth coastline and rural hinterland beyond. Booking a table at Rockpool in Cullen is a fantastic way to fuel or reward your efforts. Right on the town’s main square, Rockpool is a small space doing delicious food, whether you’re looking for a quick takeaway, a sit down lunch or just a pit stop for some of their moreish home bakes and great coffee.

www.rockpool-cullen.co.uk

Canine Capers

Long Sunday walks with your favourite doggo don’t have to end with them stuck in the car, or tied up outside while you head indoors for a nice cup of tea and a sticky bun. Take a stroll through one of Aberdeen’s gorgeous civic green spaces and head to Claremont Street after for a pit stop at the Long Dog Cafe. A cosy independent cafe, the Long Dog Cafe welcomes well-behaved dogs. The food is delicious, from freshly made breakfast rolls to loaded freakshakes for the owners and treats for the dogs; it’s the perfect city spot.

www.thelongdogcafe.co.uk

Life’s a Beach

Stonehaven makes for a great day out, and with the opening of the bypass it is easily accessible for many more Aberdeenshire residents than before. Whether you fancy a dip in the Open Air swimming pool, a walk up to the ruins of the 13th-century Dunnotar Castle, or just a stroll along the beach, there’s only one place to stop for a refuel and that’s the multi-award winning Bay Fish & Chips. Owner Calum Richardson and his team serve locally-sourced sustainable fish and chips to hungry locals and visitors alike. Be prepared to queue at peak times – it is well worth the wait!

www.thebayfishandchips.co.uk

Fit for a Prince

The beautiful village of Ballater was devastated by floods in 2016, and The Rothesay Rooms was set up by HRH the Duke of Rothesay’s very own Dumfries House Trust to help the village recover, and now it offers glorious food in a stunning setting. It is the perfect place to eat after a day spent visiting the estate at Balmoral, or a visit to nearby Lochnagar Distillery. The menu is delicious, showing off the best of local produce in a relaxed but refined atmosphere.

www.rothesay-rooms.co.uk

Stunning Speyside

Craigellachie is blessed with outdoor activities and picture perfect views at every angle. Whether you’ve just snapped a selfie at the Telford Bridge, been trail walking the Spey Way, snowboarding at Aviemore or enjoying a spot of distillery hopping, refuelling at Copperdog in the Craigellachie Hotel is the perfect pick me up. The hotel has been operational since the late 19th-century, but the most recent refurb has created a venue that’s a great mix of trad elegance and modern chic. Copperdog has a relaxed vibe and puts out hearty dishes – also traditional with a twist. The Sunday roasts are as spectacular as the surrounding countryside.

www.craigellachiehotel.co.uk

Divine Inspiration

The village of Fordyce is somewhat of an oddity in the north east, looking more like a chocolate box village from the Cotswolds than an Aberdeenshire toun, but it is a great place for an afternoon spent mooching about after a trip to nearby Glenglassaugh Distillery, or a surf lesson at Sandend. The Old Kirk Cafe & Bistro opened in 2018, after a massive refurbishment process transformed the dilapidated church into a stunning house and eaterie. We love their brunches and the fresh seafood, which is sourced straight from local fisherman.

https://www.facebook.com/kirkcafebistro