Strathallan School opens The Art Cafe

STRATHALLAN School in Perthshire is opening a café in its art department.

The Art Café will be run by Blend Coffee, which has shops in Dundee, Paisley, and its native Perth.

Strathallan’s Art Café opens to pupils, parents, and friends of the school on 28 May, coinciding with the school’s sports day and the unveiling of its centenary golf course.

Sundeep Salins, co-director of Blend Coffee, said: “We are thrilled to help open The Art Café at Strathallan.

“The school is a flourishing community, with [more than] 1,000 people on-site any given day, so it is the perfect space to put our design-philosophy into action.

“This isn’t just about provision of coffee and cakes – The Art Café is a mental-health safe space, a place where pupils, parents, and staff can feel welcome and valued.

“We are so excited about the opportunities we can collaborate on, from music and comedy nights to training for students.”

Seanlov Norza, a sixth form student from Malaysia, said: “I’m not sure what’s better – the view or the coffee.

“It’s the perfect place to recharge.”

Mark Lauder, headmaster at Strathallan School, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our Art Café to our wider school community.

“It is versatile, designed well, and a great addition to the school.

“My thanks go to all the school staff and Blend team who have worked together to make this idea come to life.”

