Dunfermline named as Scotland’s 8th city

DUNFERMLINE, once the capital of Scotland, is to become our nation’s eighth city.

The Fife town was granted the honour this morning as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

It will be presented with its letters patent to mark its new status later in the year.

Jim Leishman, provost of Fife, said: “The official title of ‘city’ will give Dunfermline the wider recognition that it deserves as one of the fastest-growing, urban areas in Scotland, offering all the amenities that any modern city could hope for.

“City status will help us grow economically and as a tourist destination and will have a positive impact on Dunfermline and the surroundings.

“Of course, the people of Dunfermline have always known that Dunfermline is a city – that’s why we have the City Car Park, the City Hotel, and City Cabs – but it’s great to finally get official recognition of this.”

Dunfermline joins Bangor in Northern Ireland, English trio Colchester, Doncaster, and Milton Keynes, and Wales’ Wrexham in being awarded the title.

For the first time, towns in an overseas territory – Stanley in the Falkland Islands – and a dependency, Douglas on the Isle of Man, were also turned into cities.

Scotland’s other applicants were Dumfries, Elgin, Greenock, Livingston, Oban, St Andrews, and South Ayrshire.

Stirling was elevated to city status in 2002 to mark the Queen’s golden jubilee, with Perth joining its ranks in 2012 for the diamond celebrations.

There are now 76 cities in the UK, with 55 in England, seven in Wales, and six in Northern Ireland, alongside Scotland’s eight.

