Six by Nico set to open first North East restaurant

Renowned Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone, is set to bring his Glasgow dining concept to Aberdeen this Spring when he opens Six by Nico in Scotland’s North East.

Six by Nico Aberdeen will be the tenth restaurant in his expanding portfolio, which includes locations in Scotland, England, and Ireland. The Aberdeen restaurant will be Nico Simeone’s first in North East Scotland, with plans to expand the brand across the UK in the future.

The new Union Street restaurant, which will take over the former Topolabamba restaurant space, will follow in the footsteps of his Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London Canary Wharf, and Dublin, and will feature a carefully curated and constantly evolving tasting menu.

Nico and his team will re-invent the dining experience every six weeks, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu, each one themed on a different place, memory, or idea. Six by Nico combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes to bring memories and stories together to create a brand new dining experience every six weeks, drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad, such as the street markets of the Middle East to a journey across Route 66 in America.

The restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre. Each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit, using food as a narrative. Each new chapter will be a surprise, and new menus will be revealed two weeks before the next theme.

Chef Nico said: ‘We are thrilled to bring Six by Nico to Aberdeen this Spring. During the pandemic, we launched our Home by Nico dining range on HOME-X – our home delivery experiences – and the appetite in Aberdeen and surrounding areas was strong, making it an obvious choice for our first restaurant site outside of Scotland’s central belt due to its thriving foodie community.

‘Expansion into Aberdeen signals our first move into Scotland’s North East and a significant step in our plan to grow further this year. In the nine locations where we operate in the UK and Ireland, we have quickly established an enthusiastic base of repeat customers, and we intend to and look forward to doing the same in Aberdeen.’

The concept was born in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes. Six by Nico has locations in Glasgow, Glasgow Southside, Edinburgh City Centre, Manchester, Liverpool, London Fitzrovia, London Canary Wharf, Belfast and their most recent opening in Dublin, Ireland.

Simeone Group has commissioned Glasgow-based designers Burns Design to create the new city centre restaurant, which is currently under construction at the former Topolabamba restaurant site at 367 Union Street. Six by Nico Aberdeen will open in Spring 2022, becoming the city’s newest addition to Granite City’s restaurant and bar scene. The venue will aim to become an instant hit with the people of Aberdeen and Scotland’s North East, from its creative menu concepts to its outstanding food and service.

Sign up to learn more and first access to bookings at https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/aberdeen/