Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo teams up with Tom Kitchin

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has teamed up with Michelin Starred chef Tom Kitchin for an exclusive dining experience.

Twelve gusts will be treated to a Scottish tasting menu in the Tattoo’s Ramsay Garden Apartments from the world-renowned chef with the opportunity to meet and discuss the food with him.

Wines will be specially selected to pair with the food and diners will enjoy a special, pre-show, private performance by some of the members of the Tattoo cast.

Guests will then be seated in the Royal Gallery to enjoy the best view of the show set against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

A post-show drinks reception in The Royal Gallery will complete the package.

‘It’s an honour to be part of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in this way and create this exclusive dining experience,’ Tom said.

‘I’ve had the pleasure of watching and admiring the Tattoo from afar for a number of years, so the chance to partner with such a world class organisation and combine our two worlds is incredible.

‘I’m really looking forward to welcoming guests to Ramsay Garden to share my own culinary story on what is sure to be a host of memorable evenings.’

Jason Barrett, chief operating officer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: ‘This truly is a unique experience and offers guests the occasion to enjoy world-class performance, paired with world-class food.

‘Tom’s menu explores and features the very finest Scottish produce, inspired by his ‘From Nature to Plate’ philosophy, with all dishes expertly matched with wines chosen by his Sommelier, which makes for a taste journey which celebrates the best of Scotland’s land and sea.

‘The pre-dinner, up-close performance from members of our Tattoo cast will be unforgettable and something guests will treasure.’

Tickets for The Tom Kitchin Dining Experience are priced at £1,200 per person and are available on Friday 18, Saturday 19, Friday 25, and Saturday 26 August at 6.00pm for a 9.30pm performance.

To book visit edintattoo.co.uk/tickets-2023/hospitality-packages-2023/the-tom-kitchen-dining-experience

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.