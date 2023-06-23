40 Under 40: Saltire Society recognises ‘outstanding’ Scottish creatives

Actors, writers, singers, and musicians have all been named in a new ’40 Under 40′ list honouring Scottish creative talent.

Rising stars have been recognised in the inaugural year of the Saltire Society’s new initiative in a bid to raise awareness of creative Scots in the ‘early-mid stages’ of their careers.

The society’s membership put forward nominations across five separate categories for the list with an expert panel deciding the final list.

Actors on the list include Rueben Joseph, who plays the lead role in the West End production of Hamilton.

On the literature and publishing list, Harry Josephine Giles was joined by Stef Smith, one of Scotland’s most gifted playwrights and Shehzar Doja, the Bangladeshi born poet and editor from Glasgow.

Scots singer Iona Fyfe, writer and Scots language campaigner Emma Grae, Gaelic singer, writer and presenter Lana Pheutan, Scots language poet Len Pennie, and writer and broadcaster Alistair Heather were recognised for their work in the languages sector.

Sarah Mason, executive director of The Saltire Society, said: ‘We had an extraordinary number of talented young people nominated from every corner of Scotland, including Shetland, Orkney and Tiree, through Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and into the borders and Dumfries & Galloway across all five categories.

‘It goes to show the incredible range of creative talent living and working in Scotland today.

‘We are thrilled to reveal our ‘40 Under 40’ and celebrate the very best of the best.’

The categories included Literature and Publishing, Applied Sciences, Languages, Performing Arts and Visual Arts.

The full list of all ‘40 Under 40’ can be found at https://www.saltiresociety.org.uk/40-under-40

