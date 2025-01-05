Roberta Hall-McCarron: Pappardelle with lamb shoulder ragout

For February’s food feature, Rosie Morton sat down with leading Edinburgh chef and winner of the fish dish in the 2021 series of The Great British Menu, Roberta Hall-McCarron.

For Roberta, inspiration lies everywhere – the miracle of snowdrops pushing above ground; the cacophony of colour and sound in high summer; and the golden light of autumn.

Her new book, The Changing Tides: A Cookbook draws on that natural beauty and, of course, the delicious flavours that each month brings. She shares with us some of her fabulous recipes including this pappardelle with lamb shoulder ragout.

‘You do really need a good-quality lamb stock rather than stock cubes here as it gets reduced down in the sauce. You can buy lamb bone broth online, or you could use 1.5 litres of Truefoods lamb gravy mixed with 1 litre of water.’

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 small lamb shoulder, weighing about 800g

1 tbsp fennel seeds

4 bay leaves

1 tbsp sea salt

1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

2.5l lamb stock

Pappardelle:

330g ‘00’ pasta flour

160g whole egg

30g egg yolk

To serve:

1 recipe pangrattato (see below)

Method

Preheat your oven to 170°C fan.

Place the lamb shoulder in a deep roasting tin and scatter over the fennel seeds, bay leaves and salt. Add the chopped fennel and onion, then pour over the lamb stock and cover the tray with tin foil. Bake for 4 hours until the lamb is tender and falling off the bone.

While the lamb is cooking, make the pasta dough for the pappardelle. Put the flour in a bowl or a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment. Whisk the whole eggs and egg yolks together, then add them to the flour and mix until they’re fully incorporated. Remove the dough from the bowl and knead it by hand on your work surface for about 5 minutes, until it’s smooth and pliable. Shape into a ball and wrap in cling film, then place in the fridge to rest for a couple of hours before using.

Carefully remove the meat from the stock and let it cool enough to handle. Pick the meat off the bone and break it into smaller pieces with your fingers, discarding any sinew. Pass the stock through a fine sieve into a pot, and reduce until it has thickened to a good sauce consistency and tastes punchy but not too intense. Add the lamb and stir it through.

Now for the pappardelle. Cut the pasta dough into two pieces and leave one wrapped up in cling film. Flatten the other one to about 2cm thick with a rolling pin, then start feeding it through your pasta machine on the widest setting. Fold in either end of the pasta sheet so you have a triple layer, then feed it through the machine again. Now, change the pasta machine to the next setting and roll the pasta through twice, without folding it. Roll it twice through each remaining setting until it has gone through the second smallest, and you’ll end up with a long, thin sheet of pasta. Square off each end of the pasta sheet and cut it into 20cm lengths then, with a pasta cutter, cut each length into pappardelle 5cm wide. Dust the pappardelle with a little semolina flour to prevent them sticking together. Repeat the whole process with the other half of the pasta dough.

Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling, salted water for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and mix with the lamb ragout, then divide between your bowls and sprinkle with plenty of pangrattato.

Pangrattato

‘Pangrattato is a great way to put texture into food – I always add yeast flakes to bring an amazing umami taste.’

Makes about 65g

6 tbsp panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp yeast flakes

½ tsp garlic powder

60ml sunflower oil

Mix together the panko, yeast flakes and garlic powder. Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan, then add the panko mix and cook until golden brown and crispy, keeping the pan moving so it cooks evenly. Transfer to a sieve if there’s a lot of excess oil; if not just drain on a couple of changes of kitchen towel.

The Changing Tides by Roberta Hall-McCarron (Kitchen Press), £25.

Read more Recipes here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.