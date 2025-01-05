Scotland Through A Lens: John Cuthbert’s winter wonders

John Cuthbert’s lifelong passion for photography may have begun as a child, but he still finds himself captivated by Scotland’s vast beauty.

My photographic journey began by admiring black and white printed images in old style photograph albums as a child way back in the late sixties. My father was a keen amateur photographer serving with the British army capturing images while on duty and also when at home.

Despite having a roller coaster ride of a life as a child, like so many others, I always had a creative side to me. I loved art and nature and for me it offered a means of escapism, losing myself in the moment, helping me get through life’s stresses and it still does very much to this day. I hope I convey that lifelong passion and love within at least some of my imagery.

I live in the central belt of Scotland near Stirling. It offers a great variety of not only local locations in which I can admire, appreciate, and explore, but I also have the option of heading northward, eastward, westward and southward. It also means I have flexibility to plan around certain atmospheric conditions and adjust if necessary.

I love what the autumn and winter has to offer in Scotland. There are the wonderful autumnal colour in the likes of Glen Affric or Glen Strathfarrar, along with those pristine white winter conditions at Glencoe, Glenshee or the Cairngorms, and not forgetting the star filled nights and the fabulous aurora borealis pulsating across our dark winter skies the icing on the cake.

As for landscape imagery Scotland has without doubt some of the finest landscape and world class locations to visit and photograph. From the isle of Skye, Mull, Lewis and Harris, the mighty Torridon and Assynt to the beauty of the small coastal fishing villages dotted all along the coasts and so much more besides.

Anybody who lives in Scotland knows how quickly weather conditions can change. These can prove to be very challenging at times especially during the winter. Rain, ice and snow can suddenly make moving across the landscape and driving seriously hazardous, trips slips and falls are sadly fairly commonplace.

I would say the majority of my imagery requires a good deal of patience. A good few images have taken me years to achieve and the delight of seeing something after years of searching, hoping and failed trips makes the reward that much more rewarding.

